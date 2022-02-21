MISSOULA, Mont., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotion of Sarah Schiewe to Principal. Schiewe's outstanding client service to small businesses in the areas of tax and accounting has earned her a seat at the table, becoming an equity Principal of the firm.
Sarah entered the Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program in May 2021 where she quickly built a 6-figure book of business, due to a combination emotional intelligence, technical knowledge and sticking to the Dark Horse business development playbook. Sarah has received numerous 5-star reviews from clients as well as a Net Promoter Score of 100% during her tenure as an Accelerator. Due to the quality of her work, the depth of her relationships with clients and contributions to the firm, the decision was made to promote her to Principal immediately.
Speaking to the challenges posed by the Accelerator Program, Sarah stated, "the most challenging part was adjusting to a totally different work environment with new technology, systems and processes to learn, while also closing business and onboarding the influx of new clients. To that end, I had no idea I'd grow my book of business as quickly as I did having started during the 'off season.' I was pleasantly surprised to benefit from the volume of inbound inquiries during this growth period." Fast forward to the rewarding elements of the program, Schiewe explained, "the most rewarding part about my journey to Principal was how quickly I saw my knowledge and skills as a CPA expanding as my practice grew. Pushing myself outside my comfort zone as well as collaborating with other Dark Horse CPAs really helped me up-level in a substantial way." Speaking about what she is most excited about in the future, she mentioned, "I'm looking forward to continued growth and building out a staff underneath me to support me in that endeavor."
"When I bring Sarah in to a client referral conversation, I have all of the confidence in the world that she's going to make a great impression and that the client is going to be taken care of and happy," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Having repeated success in these introductions and the ongoing client work, the decision to promote Sarah to Principal was an easy one!"
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on Dark Horse's recruiting site, abetterway.cpa or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
Media Contact
Justin Kurn, Dark Horse CPAs, 6197361404, justin@darkhorse.cpa
SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs