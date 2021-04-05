CHARLESTON, S.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darkness to Light announces Rachael Denhollander, attorney, author, and sexual abuse advocate, as a keynote speaker at their fourth annual child abuse prevention conference, IGNITE 2021. Presented by the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, the conference brings together sexual abuse prevention leaders from across the country for the common goal of making communities safer for children.
In 2018, Denhollander was named one of TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World," and one of Glamour Magazine's "Women of the Year" in 2018. Additionally, she received the "Inspiration of the Year" award from Sports Illustrated and was a joint recipient of ESPN's "Arthur Ashe Courage Award." As the first woman to pursue criminal charges and publicly speak out against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, Denhollander became an international figure of hope and courage. Her activism inspired over 300 women to come forward as survivors of Nassar's abuse.
"Rachael's blend of professional and personal experience makes her a uniquely powerful speaker," said Darkness to Light President and CEO Katelyn N. Brewer. "We are incredibly thankful to have her joining us at this year's conference."
Denhollander's grasp of legal issues and corporate ethics, coupled with a trauma-informed, deep understanding of the realities facing survivors, has made her a leading authority on sexual abuse. As an advocate and survivor, Denhollander has appeared on a host of networks including BBC, PBS, and NPR, and is regularly featured in national and international print media.
The presenting sponsor, the Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF), works to protect children from bullying, digital dangers, abuse, trafficking, and exploitation with comprehensive, evidence-based, youth-focused programs. MBF Prevention Education Programs educate and empower children and relevant adults with relevant information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to child victimization, including all types of child abuse. Along with sponsoring IGNITE for the second time, MBF will present and have a virtual booth for attendees to stop by and ask prevention experts questions.
IGNITE 2021 takes place online April 27-29th. Attendees wanting more advanced training may register for pre-conference activities on April 26th. For more information and to register for the conference, please visit http://www.d2l.org/ignite.
About Darkness to Light
Darkness to Light is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower adults to prevent child sexual abuse through awareness, education, and stigma reduction. Darkness to Light's flagship program, Stewards of Children®, is an evidence-informed, award-winning training that teaches adults to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. More than 2 million adults have been trained using Darkness to Light trainings. For more information, visit http://www.D2L.org.
About Monique Burr Foundation
Monique Burr Foundation (MBF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by Edward E. Burr in honor of his late wife, Monique Burr, a devoted child advocate. MBF Prevention Education Programs, including MBF Child Safety Matters® for elementary schools, MBF Teen Safety Matters® for middle and high schools, MBF Athlete Safety Matters® for youth athletes, and MBF After-School Safety Matters® for after-school and youth-serving organizations, are evidence-based/evidence-informed primary prevention programs. They educate and empower children and adults with information and strategies to prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to abuse, bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, exploitation, and human trafficking. More than 5,000 facilitators have delivered MBF Programs to over 4.5 million students throughout the U.S. and in 3 additional countries.
About Rachel Denhollander
Rachael Denhollander is an attorney, author, advocate, and educator who is recognized as a leading voice on the topic of sexual abuse. Possessing a unique blend of professional skills, personal experiences, and dynamic communication style, she is a sought-after media commentator, speaker, and consultant. Her grasp of legal issues, corporate ethics, effective leadership strategies, and investigative practices are coupled with a trauma-informed, deeply compassionate understanding of the realities facing survivors of sexual abuse and their path toward healing.
