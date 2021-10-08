IJAMSVILLE, Md., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossRoads Freedom Center is hosting its annual fall fundraiser, Journey to Freedom: Stories of a New Life. The event will be held at CrossRoads Freedom Center (4730 Ijamsville Rd.) October 23, 2021 from 12:30 to 4:30. There will be games, food, and live music, but the most talked about aspect of the event is the guest speaker.
Former MLB player Darryl Strawberry will be speaking out about his past struggles with addiction, how he ultimately overcame them, and how he is now impacting others through his experience. Strawberry played for the New York Mets throughout the 1980s and was inducted into the New York Mets Hall of Fame in 2010. Having dealt with alcohol and drug addictions throughout his MLB career, Strawberry has turned his life around to lead others toward mental and spiritual health. Strawberry is now a pastor in New York and uses his life and his fight to help others who are struggling with addiction as well.
CrossRoads Freedom Center will host Strawberry at this year's fundraiser on October 23rd. Strawberry's message will impact those in attendance, while the funds raised will impact the community through helping men find freedom at their center. As a center focused on the wellbeing of our local community and helping its members overcome addiction and find a new way of living, this fundraiser is our way to ensure that our mission reaches and impacts more men struggling with addiction. Registration for Journey to Freedom is open now at our website, https://www.crossroadsfreedomcenter.org/journey-to-freedom. Everyone is invited and we hope you will join us on October 23rd for a time of encouragement, fellowship, and community support!
CrossRoads Freedom Center is focused on aiding individuals on their path to recovery from a variety of addictions. We are here to support, educate, and grow the men in our care to overcome the shame of their past and regain the freedom of their future. In our program, recovery is just the beginning.
Media Contact
Joe Tarasuk, CrossRoads Freedom Center, 301-798-2621, joe@crossroadsfreedomcenter.org
SOURCE CrossRoads Freedom Center