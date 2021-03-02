LOS GATOS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data protection and privacy company, Titaniam, unveiled a star studded Advisory Board consisting of seven industry heavy hitters who have helped the company build and position its cutting edge data protection solution. The company also announced a notable Practitioners Council which includes three influential voices in the security community.
Titaniam's Advisory Board includes executives from regulated and non-regulated industries, as well as major cybersecurity providers. Board members include Ramy Houssaini, (Group Chief Privacy Officer at BNP Paribas), David Monahan, (SVP and Business Information Security Officer at Bank of America), Javed Hasan, (Global Head of Enterprise Products Strategy and Alliances at McAfee), Ashok Banerjee, (Former CTO, Symantec Enterprise), Caroline Wong, (Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt.io), Neelima Rustagi, (Senior Director at Palo Alto Networks) and Amit Jasuja, (Chief Portfolio Officer at Istari).
"I am delighted to announce this incredible group," said Arti Raman, Titaniam's founder & CEO. "These individuals are at the top of their careers and are leaders in their respective industries. They have been instrumental in our success so far and have provided invaluable product and market guidance."
"Protecting data while preserving data fluidity is a difficult problem to solve," said Ramy Houssaini of BNP Paribas. "Innovative approaches to securing valuable data within and across big data platforms are needed in order to reduce the likelihood of catastrophic breaches. I am glad to be a thought partner to Arti Raman and her team as they address this issue in an elegant way."
"It is a pleasure to work with Titaniam," said Neelima Rustagi of Palo Alto Networks. "In today's climate where breaches and privacy compromises are a daily affair, I am excited to be advising a team that is solving this in a game-changing way."
David Monahan of Bank of America, and Javed Hasan of McAfee, both commented on the increasing importance of protecting data-in-use. "Titaniam closes a major gap in the data protection space," said Hasan. "Addressing sensitive data compromise from big data platforms is a critical need," added Ashok Banerjee from Symantec. Caroline Wong of Cobalt.io agreed by stating that "Titaniam is positioned to make a tremendous impact on data security and privacy."
Amit Jasuja of Istari noted that "With the growing importance of data privacy and the vast number of breaches that take place with valid credentials, Titaniam fills the urgent need of protecting data while it is in use."
In addition to the Advisory Board, Titaniam also announced its Industry Practitioners Council, to help the product teams account for practical and operational aspects of protecting data as it is utilized across the enterprise. The council is also responsible for being the voice of Titaniam to security practitioners across the industry.
Titaniam's Practitioners Council includes the world's leading expert in counter threat intelligence, Chris Roberts, global data privacy advisor, Debbie Reynolds, and Senior Security Engineer, Chris Tillett, from Exabeam.
Roberts, who is famous for exposing vulnerabilities in critical aviation systems and routinely advises both enterprises and governments said. "Titaniam gives you protection without compromise for all your data-in-use. What more could you ask for?"
"The best way to solve a problem is to prevent it." said Debbie Reynolds, renowned privacy expert and author, often referred to as "The Data Diva". "Titaniam understands this challenge in a way that completely upends the traditional thinking about solutions that manage data privacy, data protection, and cyber risk.
Chris Tillett of Exabeam said, "Enterprises utilize way more valuable data than they are able to manage. Titaniam provides adaptable and context based protection that remains present even while the data is used. This is a game changer and I am excited to be part of it."
Titaniam was founded in 2019 and has offices in Silicon Valley and India. Investors include Ray Rothrock, (Investor in CloudFlare, PGP, Vontu, Check Point, Team 8, and ROKU), and Sumedh Thakar (President and Chief Product Officer, Qualys).
