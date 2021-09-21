EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is pleased to announce its participation at PACK EXPO 2021 in Las Vegas, with an extensive booth displaying traceability solutions for every application. Whether it's on a packaging line, on a fork truck, in shipping and receiving, within the warehouse – Datalogic has the technology to mark, track, and trace products and materials throughout the enterprise and supply chain.
PACK EXPO 2021 is the first major tradeshow Datalogic is participating in North America this year; Product Managers, Sales Executives, and Senior Managers will be on hand following all CDC and local regulations, and industry best practices to help ensure a safe experience.
The booth will feature an extensive array of traceability technology for use in manufacturing, packaging, supply chain, last mile, and more. Attendees to PACK EXPO 2021 will surely put Datalogic booth SL 6469 on their MUST-SEE list to experience the latest traceability technology, including:
- AV900 – the rugged top performing 9 MP Smart Scanner that can cut system costs up to 50%
- Matrix™ 320 – the imager that changed the industry delivering an amazing 2-week ROI
- P2x – the performance of a vision system packed into an all-in-one smart camera device
- Skorpio™ X5 – the mobile computer that reads barcode up close or over 20m away
- SVS – Smart Vision Sensor for easy and reliable packaging, labeling, bottling applications
- SLS and LGS – Safety Laser Scanner and AGV Guidance Lidar scanning at 360° and 50m
These devices and much more will be on display in booth SL 6469 at Pack Expo 2021, taking place Sep 25-27, 2021. Make plans to experience firsthand the empowering technology from Datalogic at booth SL 6469. USE THIS LINK to request a meeting or booth tour with Datalogic.
About Datalogic
Datalogic Group is a global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets since 1972, specialized in the designing and production of barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, machine vision and laser marking systems.
Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI. Visit http://www.datalogic.com.
Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.
