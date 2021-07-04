NASHIK, India, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This association will assist patients within the Iylon system to avail genomic solutions offered by the Datar group. Our passion and commitment to deliver best-in-class, genomic-based personalized cancer treatment recommendations has resulted in developing an unparalleled range of blood and tissue-based diagnostics for clinicians and patients," said Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director, Datar Cancer Genetics. "This partnership will support clinicians to interpret genomic information and facilitate personalized cancer treatment through comprehensive interrogation of cancer genomics."
"Iylon's clinical advisors are globally renowned experts in Precision Oncology and together with Iylon's own in-house experts and Datar's diagnostic tools, patients can look forward to best chance at being cancer-free."
About Iylon Precision Oncology
Iylon Precision Oncology has partnered with pioneers in the field of Oncology to review clinical and genomic information and provide individualized, evidence-based optimal treatment plan for each patient. This flagship service is geared towards top global experts in Radiology, Pathology, Molecular Oncology, Medical Oncology, and Cancer Genomics, team up to discuss and offer their recommendations. Iylon's virtual consultations will provide personalized, evidence-based, optimal precision treatment recommendations for cancer patients.
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research corporation specializing in non-invasive techniques for better diagnosis, treatment decisions, and management of cancer. Datar Cancer Genetics has a state of art, College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited molecular genomic facility at India with a staff strength over 250, in addition to a state-of-the-art lab facility in the United Kingdom. Our team of scientists, clinicians and experts, based out of the United Kingdom, Germany and India, help facilitate our technologies for better cancer management
Contact: Dr Vineet Datta - drvineetdatta@datarpgx.com
Contact: Dr. Padmaja Ganapathy - contact@iylon.com
