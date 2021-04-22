ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSeers has appointed Gracie Ortiz as its "OperationsSeer" (COO). Gracie is set to assume this role immediately. She brings over twenty years of experience in Sales, Leadership, and Management from within organizations like PwC, GlaxoSmithKline, Thermo Fischer Scientific, and more. Her most recent professional experience is in global KYC/KYB/KYV onboarding, making Gracie perfectly positioned to lead DataSeers' operations and oversee the company's expanding product and lines of service. She is a passionate advocate for the Colon Cancer Roundtable and served on the Policy Committee Board for Georgia Colorectal Cancer Roundtable.
Originally from Queens, NY, Gracie graduated from Florida State University with a Degree in Management Information System followed by a MBA from University of Georgia, Terry College of Business. She also holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.
"I am excited to assume the role of OperationsSeer. Working with a the highly talented US team, while expanding globally, is extremely exciting. I am well aligned with DataSeers' value pillars of Innovation, Perseverance, and Simplicity, and I look forward to motivating our team to continued success. I will always live by the motto: success is more attitude than aptitude," commented Gracie Ortiz.
In 2020, the Financial Services Industry saw a steep rise in fraud and identity issues thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the majority of financial services going digital. This has impacted the eKYC industry tremendously. The increase in fraud combined with the new AML directives in the US and UK/EU has inspired DataSeers invest heavily in its newest "Seer," IdentitySeer – which serves as a global identity verification and monitoring solution. DataSeers can now onboard in 220+ countries and validate against government sources where available. With IDs & document validations, liveness checks, global sanctions, watchlists, PEP and adverse media searches all under a single umbrella, FinanSeer makes for a very attractive full-data solution to clients.
"DataSeers grew tremendously in 2020 and 2021 is looking to be even more promising thanks to its clients and partners. With this new module, IdentitySeer, launching in 2021, DataSeers will focus on servicing the Identity Market globally. Gracie's expertise in the industry and ability to implement and manage processes within the organization will be extremely useful. I am super excited that she is stepping up to the C-Suite with us." said Adwait Joshi, CEO.
About DataSeers
DataSeers is an Atlanta-based FinTech that has engineered a unique solution for effectively harnessing complex data. Its FinanSeer® software is AI-powered and specifically designed to help banks and payments companies greatly improve their reconciliation, compliance, fraud detection and analytics, all in one user-friendly platform. The company has also added SAR filing capabilities and advanced KYC technologies.
DataSeers was recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia as one of its "Top 40 Technology Companies" two years in a row. The company has also received the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions HPCC Systems® Community Recognition Award for creating a "Truly Unique Solution" leveraging the HPCC Systems open source, data lake platform. DataSeers was among Atlanta Inno's 2019 "50 on Fire" companies in Georgia. The company was also a winner in the New to Export category at the 2019 GLOBE Awards presented by the Georgia Department of Economic Development and among the 2020 award recipients.
