ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSeers hires prepaid and payments veteran Jerry Uffner as the RevenueSeer, Chief Revenue Officer. Jerry's knowledge of the industry and experience will play a crucial role in DataSeers' vision to strategically grow and expand in the Banking and Payments space.
Jerry most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development, Prepaid and Government Services at FIS. From 2017 to 2020, he was the Senior Vice President, Group Executive, Prepaid for FIS, heading up the Prepaid Line of Business at FIS. He has been in the payments industry since 1988, helping pioneer the prepaid payments industry in the mid 1990's and brings decades of relevant payment industry experience to DataSeers. Previous to FIS, Jerry was the President and CEO of FirstView Financial, LLC and TransCard, LLC, both prepaid Program Managers and processors. A proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Jerry has also held senior management roles at payment industry leaders InComm, Worldpay, Comdata and First Data throughout his career.
Jerry is currently a Board Member of the Innovative Payments Association, a trade organization that serves as the leading voice of the electronic payments sector, including prepaid products, mobile wallets, and P2P technology for consumers, businesses, and governments at all levels. He is also a Board Member and President of Backpack Blessings in Marietta, GA, which feeds over 700 low-income families weekly in the Marietta, GA area.
Jerry stated, "I am thrilled and very motivated to join the DataSeers team. This is a great opportunity to build upon the foundation that Adwait has laid and accelerate the company's growth in this time of increasing compliance burdens, unprecedented fraud risk, complex data challenges and other needs where the DataSeers solutions apply."
"We are so excited to bring Jerry on. His expertise and connections in the industry are crucial to scale DataSeers. Adding Jerry and Gracie to the management teams is step 1 in the DataSeers growth path," Adwait Joshi, Founder and ChiefSeer of DataSeers, commented.
About DataSeers
DataSeers is an Atlanta-based FinTech that has engineered a unique solution for effectively harnessing complex data. Its FinanSeer® software is AI-powered and specifically designed to help banks and payments companies greatly improve their reconciliation, compliance, fraud detection and analytics, all in one single user-friendly platform. The company has also added SAR filing capabilities and advanced KYC technologies.
DataSeers just received a 2021 Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Atlanta. DataSeers was recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia as one of its "Top 40 Technology Companies" two years in a row. The company has also received the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions HPCC Systems® Community Recognition Award for creating a "Truly Unique Solution" leveraging the HPCC Systems open source, data lake platform. DataSeers was among Atlanta Inno's 2019 "50 on Fire" companies in Georgia. The company was also a winner in the New to Export category at the 2019 GLOBE Awards presented by the Georgia Department of Economic Development and among the 2020 award recipients.
