DANIA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader and a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSRV; TSX: FSV), has appointed David Diestel as chief executive officer. The announcement was made by D. Scott Patterson, president and chief executive officer of FirstService Corporation.
Diestel, who has been with the company for nearly 20 years and most recently was president of FirstService Residential South region, succeeds Chuck Fallon after more than eight years driving a prolific time in the company's history.
"Our organization's success has long been fueled by proven executives like Chuck and David, who possess a deep-rooted commitment to the people and values of this company," said Patterson. "Chuck's dedicated 'people-first' leadership style built on a genuine commitment to going the extra mile every day is his legacy, and why FirstService Residential has experienced exponential growth and is in a stronger position than ever. We look forward to having David at the helm to continue FirstService Residential's strong trajectory through his unwavering focus on culture and operating discipline that have been his distinctive trademarks at every stage of his career with us."
As CEO, Fallon oversaw the 2013 rebranding to consolidate 18 North American markets; delivered unprecedented 40 percent growth of the company's portfolio and significant footprint expansion into new markets; and cultivating a collaborative team culture and spirit that has permeated throughout the company.
Diestel's tenure with FirstService Residential includes several leadership positions through which he helped develop strategic initiatives to improve customer experiences, associate engagement, sales objectives, and deliver value-added services across all markets. His rise through the ranks began in 2002 as director of strategy and operations for the parent company FirstService Corporation in Toronto, Canada. He moved to Florida in 2007 to join FirstService Residential as the company's senior vice president of operations and was promoted to president of FirstService Residential South in 2014.
"In my years with the FirstService Residential family, it has been my mission to build upon our culture of excellence, our dedicated people, and our common goal to add value and make a difference for those who have entrusted their communities to our care. That is where the greatness of this company lies," said Diestel. "I will bring that appreciation for our associates, values and communities to bear in my new role and help further the company's standing atop the residential property management industry."
As CEO, Diestel will be responsible for overall growth and guiding FirstService Residential's 15,000+ employee workforce that serves a client portfolio of more than 8,500 communities and 1.6 million residential units and administers over $7 billion in operating budgets each year in key markets throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Diestel remains based at the company's headquarters in Dania Beach, Florida, and will continue having a line of sight on the South region while involved in the search for his successor as the region's president.
Diestel earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from McGill University (Montreal, Canada), as well as an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. He also earned his LEED AP certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) from the U.S. Green Building Council.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
Media Contact
Lillian Guerrero, FirstService Residential, 9543781046, lillian.guerrero@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential