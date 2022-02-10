HANOVER, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world's leading legal search firm, and Allegis Partners, a global executive search firm, today announced that David M. Dixon has joined as their new director of diversity, equity & inclusion and corporate social responsibility.
In this his role, David will develop and implement strategic initiatives and programs that align with the organization's DEI and CSR goals. He will also be responsible for creating trainings, managing community partnerships, promoting employee engagement and driving efforts to create a more open and inclusive environment within MLA, Allegis Partners and the global legal profession.
"David is passionate about advancing diversity, inclusion and belonging in the legal industry and community at large," said John Cashman, president of Major, Lindsey & Africa and Allegis Partners. "His unique background in the law and education brings a valuable perspective to Major, Lindsey & Africa and Allegis Partners that will help us move forward on our own diversity, inclusion and belonging journey."
David has a diverse background in recruitment, legal, policy, and diversity, equity and inclusion work. He previously served as diversity & inclusion manager at Vinson & Elkins in Houston, where he oversaw global recruitment, retention, development and advancement policies, practices, programs and strategies for DEI to advance the firm goals. During his tenure, the firm achieved Mansfield Rule certification for the firm for the first time. Prior to joining Vinson & Elkins, he was a senior legal and policy advisor with Nelson Mullins/EducationCounsel in Washington, D.C. In this role, David advised highly selective, top-ranked, state flagship and private colleges, universities, medical schools and graduate schools of business on effective DEI-related institutional policies and practices. He was a founding co-chair of their Racial Equity [Lens] Taskforce (REL-Force) leading EducationCounsel's internal diversity, equity & inclusion efforts. Before going to law school, David enjoyed a decade-long career in enrollment management where he last served as the assistant director of admission for Oglethorpe University in Atlanta.
David graduated with his J.D. from Georgia State University College of Law and his B.A. in Psychology and Business Administration from Oglethorpe University. He is a frequent speaker on unconscious bias, race, diversity and inclusion. David is married to his best friend of 20 years, Dosia Dixon. They live with their son Lawson in Houston, TX, and love traveling to experience and embrace different cultures.
About Major, Lindsey & Africa
Major, Lindsey & Africa is the world's leading legal search firm. The firm, founded in 1982, offers a range of specialized legal recruiting and advisory services to meet the ever-changing needs of law firms and legal departments and to support the career aspirations of talented lawyers and legal and compliance professionals. With more than 25 offices and 200-plus search consultants around the world, Major, Lindsey & Africa uses its market knowledge and experience to partner with organizations to fulfill their legal talent needs and provide solutions to increase team efficiency and effectiveness. Major, Lindsey & Africa is an Allegis Group company, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Major, Lindsey & Africa, visit http://www.mlaglobal.com and follow MLA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About Allegis Partners
Allegis Partners is a boutique global executive search firm with a focus on identifying top talent for human resources, board of directors, chief executive officers, and other executive and senior management roles across industries. Our high-touch process and deep functional expertise allow our consultants to bring unique insight into each relationship and customize each search within the global market. We excel at identifying diverse candidates with extensive skills and knowledge that meet the specialized needs of our clients. Allegis Partners is backed by the extensive resources of the Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions. To learn more about Allegis Partners, visit https://www.allegis-partners.com.
