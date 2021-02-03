DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Rickard has joined Everest Group, a consulting and research firm, as vice president. Rickard, based in London, advises senior executives using and delivering global services on their strategic mandates and initiatives. His responsibilities include leading Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Sourcing and Vendor Management research offerings for clients in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as supporting global accounts.
Rickard brings to Everest Group more than 20 years of experience in contact center strategy, sourcing, and supplier relationship management, having held global-scale roles at both enterprises and consulting firms. In addition to sharing his expertise with clients, Rickard will serve as a subject matter expert, available to share research-based insights with journalists covering breaking news and trends in global sourcing.
"We are tremendously excited to have David join us and strengthen our expertise in customer experience management and vendor management," said Eric Simonson, managing partner at Everest Group. "His experience across EMEA will not only complement our European research team based in the UK, but strengthen our broader services to global clients as well."
Prior to joining Everest Group, Rickard served as consulting director at Ember Services, where he was responsible for the successful delivery of customer experience and outsourcing projects for clients in a wide range of industry sectors.
Rickard spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently serving as senior director of global outsourcing procurement, directing Microsoft's sourcing strategy and managing more than US$700 million in annual contact center outsourcing relationships. During his leadership tenure, Microsoft was named the winner of the prestigious IAOP Global Excellence in Outsourcing Best Practice Award.
Earlier in his career, Rickard managed quality, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction programs for Dalkia Energy & Technical Services, an energy management company.
About Everest Group
Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our clients include leading global enterprises, service providers, and investors. Through our research-informed insights and deep experience, we guide clients in their journeys to achieve heightened operational and financial performance, accelerated value delivery, and high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com/
Media Contact
Andrea Riffle, Everest Group, 954-801-8474, andrea.riffle@everestgrp.com
Jennifer Fowler, Cathey Communications, 865-405-6380, jennifer@cathey.co
SOURCE Everest Group