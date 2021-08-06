NEW YORK, August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading New York City real estate investment firm DMG Investments has announced that David Timmerman has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President of Asset Management. Bringing more than 29 years of industry experience, Timmerman will lead the asset management teams focus on strategic planning and oversight of property operations. He will play a key role in managing DMG's expansive, global network of investor relationships.
With DMG Investment's property portfolio of more than $700M in holdings across the United States, including both residential and commercial property and private equity holdings, the firm's reach has grown significantly throughout 2021.
"I am excited to bring my 29 years of property management experience to the DMG Investments team and honored by the opportunity to work alongside a diverse and extremely talented team of professionals in our industry," says Timmerman. "DMG leadership's core values of integrity in work, passion for entrepreneurship, esprit de corps, focus on growth, and promoting a positive impact in the communities is a motivating platform for achieving rewarding and satisfying work."
Timmerman has held previous roles at real estate firms Cardinal Group Management and Asset Campus Housing, among others. He holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University and a master's degree from The University of Georgia.
About DMG Investments
Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013. DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.
As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.
Media Contact
David Ramos, DMG Investments, +1 9172884009, admin@fifthavenuebrands.com
SOURCE DMG Investments