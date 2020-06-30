CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today that Danny Luczak has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. Danny will join the company on July 6, 2020.
Luczak has over 20 years of experience in information technology, and a wealth of knowledge leading technology teams through transformations. Danny has held senior technology roles at Public Storage, DSW, and The Home Depot. In his role at David's Bridal, Danny will lead the ideation, implementation, execution, and operations of the company's technology strategy. Danny will report into Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing and IT Officer of David's Bridal.
"Danny is a highly practiced technology expert who comes to us with extensive experience leading technology teams through the exact transformation we require," said Kelly Cook. "Danny is an analytical thinker, a passionate leader, and a systematic problem solver who loves breaking down data as much as I do. More importantly, he is a servant leader and considering our ethos is 'serving her or serving someone who is', he's a perfect addition to David's. We are thrilled to work together building a world class technology team, modernizing our legacy systems, and delivering innovative, digital solutions for our customers."
"I am honored to join the David's team as their Chief Technology Officer during such an exciting period of growth," Luczak said. "I look forward to working with the talented team to improve their technology solutions and capabilities to both enhance and enrich the David's Bridal experience for all of their customers."
Luczak brings significant experience in all areas of IT, including enterprise architecture, data management and services, applications development, tech strategy, and leading the design and implementation of enterprise-scale solutions. He comes to David's Bridal from Public Storage where he was Vice President of Application Development. Prior to his four years at Public Storage, he served as Senior Director of Enterprise Architecture and Data Services at DSW, and before that he held senior technology management roles at The Home Depot and Wachovia Bank.
About David's Bridal
With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.
