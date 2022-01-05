SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Davinci Virtual Office Solutions announced that it has named Coco Quillen as the company's new President effective January 1, 2022. Quillen joined Davinci in 2006 and has been acting as the company's Chief Operating Officer for the past several years. Her leadership has strongly contributed to the company's growth and success. Davinci's former CEO Martin Senn will remain involved with the company as Chairman.
Quillen will be focused on building upon Davinci's strong business model and capitalizing on new market opportunities while maintaining the company's leading industry position.
"Coco is a very bright and experienced member of our executive team. She has played a huge role in transforming Davinci into the global industry leader it is today. Coco definitely has the experience, the knowledge and the passion to successfully grow Davinci from here," said Martin Senn.
"I am excited about the opportunity and the additional responsibilities. It has been very rewarding to be part of Davinci's amazing growth over the last fifteen years, and I am really looking forward to see the company expand our industry leadership and innovative service offerings," Coco Quillen commented.
Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company provides virtual office solutions to over 50,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Davinci offers over 5,500 virtual office locations around the world representing over 20,000 meeting spaces. Clients can obtain prime virtual office addresses, live receptionist services, meeting spaces and business support – instantly – with the click of a button.
For more information, please visit http://www.davincivirtual.com or http://www.davincimeetingrooms.com or contact 888-863-3423.
About Davinci Virtual Office Solutions:
Davinci offers virtual office locations and virtual office services worldwide. With professional business addresses in over prime 5,500 locations, mail forwarding, lobby and directory listings, access to conference rooms and day offices, catering, administrative services, virtual assistants, business support centers, resident agent services, license hanging and more.
DavinciMeetingRooms.com is a comprehensive online reservation platform for business, providing access to over 20,000 conference rooms, day offices, meeting spaces and business support services in over 150 countries around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wireless Internet access, catering services and secretarial support.
Davinci's receptionist services include local or toll-free telephone and fax numbers, digital voicemail, electronic fax, email, online command center, unified messaging, voice and video conferencing, voicemail to email, fax to email, professional live receptionist services, virtual assistants, live call answering, live web chat, screening and forwarding, find me, follow me, surveys, outbound calling, customer service, appointment scheduling, order taking, and much more.
