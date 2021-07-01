MIAMI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCCM, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital ("White Wolf"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of R. G. Miller Engineers, Inc. ("RG Miller"). Based in Houston, TX, RG Miller is a growing provider of a wide range of infrastructure services to both public and private sector clients. In acquiring RG Miller, DCCM is partnering with industry veteran Jack Miller who will continue in his role as President of RG Miller.
James F. (Jim) Thompson, CEO of DCCM, noted, "I've known and worked with Jack in the civil engineering industry for over 30 years and am thrilled to have him as a business partner and a member of the DCCM team. Jack has built RG Miller into an incredible business, and we plan to only compound this success."
Jack Miller, President of RG Miller, added, "We are looking forward to partnering with DCCM and White Wolf as we begin an exciting new chapter of our story. Having the opportunity to leverage our history and experiences with those of Jim's within the Texas and U.S. marketplace will undoubtedly help accelerate our growth along with our breadth and depth of services."
Elie Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, added, "Partnering with Jack Miller and the RG Miller team is just the beginning for DCCM. We're looking to build on this momentum and continue with DCCM's growth trajectory throughout Texas and the U.S."
About R. G. Miller Engineers, Inc.
R. G. Miller Engineers, Inc. is a Houston-based civil engineering firm providing a wide range of infrastructure services to both public and private sector clients in Texas. RG Miller's integrated team of professional engineers is skilled and experienced in all areas of site and land development, utility districts, public works, transportation, hydrology, and environmental engineering.
The Company's engineers have planned and managed some of the largest projects in the multi-county area in and around the city of Houston, including retail and mixed-used developments, corporate campuses, multi-family housing complexes and county toll roads. R. G. Miller Engineers, Inc. is consistently ranked as one of the top 25 civil/structural engineering firms by the Houston Business Journal.
About DCCM
DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary brand companies, DCCM can serve a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.
DCCM is actively seeking add-on acquisition opportunities that meet the following criteria:
- U.S. firms specializing in civil engineering, construction management, or infrastructure services.
- Gross Revenue of $10 million to $150 million.
- Service offerings that include transportation, water, water resources, land development, and infrastructure consulting.
For further information, please visit: http://www.dccm.com.
About White Wolf
White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf seeks both private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $200 million in revenues. Preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense, government services, and infrastructure services.
For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.
