LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investment banking advisory firm Deal Capital Partners, LLC has launched MergersAndAcquisitions.net, an online portal dedicated to educating middle-market companies on the intricacies of selling or buying a business and offering the services to successfully execute these transactions.
After years of running InvestmentBank.com providing insider knowledge to the private capital markets, private equity investing and resources for fundraising debt and equity capital, Deal Capital Partners is extending their deal-making expertise and network of institutional investors to companies with $20M - $100M+ revenues contemplating an exit strategy, a strategic partnership, or growing through inorganic acquisitions.
"We are pleased to announce the recent launch of MergersandAcquisitions.net. The website represents the perfect fit for our buy and sell-side mergers and acquisitions advisory practice across the middle market," said Managing Principal Nate Nead. "We fully expect to leverage our new online presence to grow our M&A advisory practice through 2022 and beyond."
Managing Director David Lopez added, "Our mission as an organization is centered around adding value to our client partnerships from initial introduction through engagement closing. With MergersAndAcquisitions.net our goal is to make it easy for middle-market companies to find the relevant information and services they need to make an informed decision when it comes to pursuing an M&A transaction."
About: Deal Capital Partners, LLC / MergersAndAcquisitions.net
Deal Capital Partners is an investment banking advisory firm serving the M&A and Capital Formation needs of middle-market ($20M-$100M Rev) companies.
Our objective is to be a trusted partner for sound advice and unmatched service, operating with a singular focus by placing the clients' interests above all else and be readily available to assist with honesty and integrity.
We are committed to excellence which extends to our adoption of technology, actively seeking to employ new solutions to increase efficiency in mergers and acquisitions while remaining nimble in an ever-changing economy and market.
Securities offered through Four Points Capital Partners, LLC (4PointsCapital.com), member FINRA, SIPC.
For more information on Deal Capital Partners please contact david@investmentbank.com.
Media Contact
David Lopez, MergersandAcquisitions.net, 8889929894, deals@mergersandacquisitions.net
SOURCE MergersandAcquisitions.net