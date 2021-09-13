BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Streamline Publishing, founded in 1986 with the creation of radio industry sales and management trade publication Radio Ink and today a diversified publisher of print and digital titles focused on the art and media industries, has elevated Deborah Parenti to the role of President of the Radio, TV & Podcasting Division.
In this role, Parenti will extend her leadership responsibilities across the three brands that have helped make Streamline Publishing a trusted source for news, information, and insight in the radio, television, and on-demand audio industries: Radio Ink, Radio + Television Business Report, and Podcast Business Journal. The Radio, TV & Podcasting Division also presents the annual Hispanic Radio Conference and Radio Ink Forecast conference.
Parenti has served as EVP/Publisher of what was formerly known as Streamline Publishing's audio division since joining the company founded by Chairman/CEO B. Eric Rhoads in January 2007. She assumed leadership of Radio + Television Business Report with its acquisition by Streamline Publishing in February 2013. The company launched Podcast Business Journal in the late 2010s.
"Deborah has been a tremendous asset to Radio Ink for nearly 15 years and, more recently, has shown exemplary leadership in growing both RBR+TVBR and Podcast Business Journal into premier destinations for their readers," Rhoads said. "With solid experience as a leader of radio stations in her home of Dayton, Ohio, and in Philadelphia, Deborah has proven that her expertise as a top-notch marketer and broadcast media sales and management professional can drive the growth of three distinct publications for the audio and visual media industries. We congratulate Deborah on this well-deserved promotion."
Parenti's career in the radio broadcasting industry started at WING in Dayton, where she rose to VP and Assistant General Manager following roles in promotion, marketing, and research. She later joined Stoner Broadcasting, serving as General Sales Manager at Stoner's WDJX in Louisville before returning to Dayton in 1990 as VP/General Manager of WWSN, as the first woman to manage a radio station in that market. Under her leadership, the station would become WMMX "Mix 107.7," a station that today remains one of Dayton's most listened to FM radio choices.
Later, Parenti would become VP/GM of American Radio Systems' Dayton group, earning a major profile in the February 1997 issue of Working Woman magazine for her role in developing one of the first consolidated radio sales platforms, "Radio First!" In September 1997, Parenti would leave her hometown of Dayton for a position as VP/GM of Beasley Broadcast Group's country-formatted WXTU-FM in Philadelphia. From 1999-2010, Parenti was a board member of Vox Radio.
Today, Parenti is again based in the Dayton area.
"I am extremely honored and grateful to have the good fortune of working with Eric and our incredible team of professionals. The opportunity to engage with and learn from people across so many levels of a business I love, as well as the chance to make what I hope is a positive impact on it, is something I never take for granted," Parenti said.
Parenti is a Board Member of the Alliance for Women in Media. She completed NABEF's Broadcast Leadership Training Program in 2001. She also sits on the College Broadcasters Inc. advisory committee.
Ed Ryan retains the role of Editor-in-Chief for Radio Ink and Podcast Business Journal. Adam Jacobson retains the role of Editor-in-Chief for Radio + Television Business Report.
Streamline Publishing and its products play a substantial role within two industries: radio/television/on-demand audio and the world of art and art collecting. It prides itself on seeking innovative solutions that break traditional molds. In addition to its radio, TV, and podcasting titles, it is the publisher of Fine Art Connoisseur and PleinAir. The art division is also the organizer of various events closely aligned with its art brands.
