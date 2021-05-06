SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debut Biotech, a cell-free biomanufacturing platform, today announced that they have entered into an agreement with Royal DSM ("DSM") to evaluate the Debut Biotech scalable cell-free biomanufacturing platform. The agreement will enable a proof of concept opportunity for Debut Biotech's cell-free method, which unlocks and overcomes the limitations of traditional cell-based fermentation. Debut's platform will be used to create natural ingredients together with DSM for use in personal health, food, and lifestyle products.
"Biomanufacturing holds promise for the sustainable production of materials and ingredients, but the traditional cell-based fermentation approach has limitations — especially for high-value specialty ingredients," said Joshua Britton, CEO of Debut Biotech. "To truly innovate and move forward as an industry, we need to create tools that allow us to move away from the cell. This has allowed our team to break into wholly new product categories using biomanufacturing processes to produce rare, expensive, and new compounds. We are excited about our partnership with DSM because it will allow us to demonstrate our platform's capabilities in the specialty ingredients market with a recognized global leader."
Unlike chemical manufacturing, biomanufacturing uses cells and proteins, the natural building blocks of plants, to produce biological molecules and materials on a commercial scale. Debut Biotech has advanced biomanufacturing to be cell-free, leveraging natural enzymes to make valuable materials across all major industries, including food, agricultural chemicals, cosmetics, beverages, health and wellness, additives, and dyes.
The company's cell-free platform has the ability to transform low-value bio-renewable materials into high-value specialty chemicals, unlocking latent markets and providing unprecedented access to sustainably produced ingredients.
Debut Biotech's method provides a sustainable approach to biomanufacturing well into the future. By going cell-free, Debut Biotech is able to manufacture up to 1000% more than with previous methods. What's more, the approach is far more sustainable than existing processes. Debut's manufacturing platform uses exponentially less space and water, avoiding many of the chemicals used in traditional chemical synthesis and dramatically reduces a reliance on traditional petroleum-based products.
"We're excited to partner with Debut Biotech, and are thrilled to see how their cell-free method can support DSM's role as a leader and innovator in the specialty food and nutritional ingredients market," said Ross Zirkle of DSM. "The biomanufacturing of natural products has the potential to produce high value ingredients that customers are increasingly demanding."
Debut Biotech serves organizations across specialty ingredient industries, with commitments from large scale manufacturers to integrate its platform into their existing pipelines.
To learn more about Debut Biotech, and their cell-free approach to biomanufacturing, visit http://www.debutbiotech.com.
Debut Biotech
Debut Biotech is dedicated to unlocking natural ingredients through sustainable biomanufacturing. We develop platform approaches with natural enzymes to overcome the problems of fermentation.
We truly believe that biomanufacturing will be how we create ingredients and materials in the future. However, standard fermentation is limiting this transition and this needs to be overcome. Debut is tired of continually overcoming cell-based problems such as long test-build cycles, low titers, cell-wall problems and product toxicity – this has to change.
Debut Biotech uses cell-free biomanufacturing to unlock and overcome the problems of using cells. To overcome the limits of the cell, we get rid of the cell. We use a platform technology we have pioneered called cell-free biomanufacturing. Here the good parts of the cell are kept such as enzymes and the bad parts such as the cell wall are removed to remove the limitations of biomanufacturing. Debut is unlocking latent markets and providing access to sustainably produced ingredients that no others can.
Royal DSM
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.
More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.
Media Contact
Heather Stafford, Jones-Dilworth Inc., 443-848-8617, heather@jones-dilworth.com
SOURCE Debut Biotech