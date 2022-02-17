NAPA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wine Access, the premier online destination for expertly curated wines, has partnered with Europe's most respected wine media brand, Decanter, to create the Decanter Wine Club. Launching February 17, 2022, the Decanter Wine Club has been carefully crafted by Wine Access and Decanter's globally renowned team, and will feature top-scoring wines from Decanter's latest issues.
The Decanter Wine Club will bring consumers a selection of highly sought-after and hard-to-source wines that are suitable for all occasions. The exclusive, Decanter-awarded wines will be delivered to consumers' doors each quarter, along with insights and tasting tips from the highly credentialed Decanter and Wine Access experts, following a thorough tasting and selection process.
"The Decanter Wine Club gives wine-lovers the opportunity to get their hands on some of Decanter's Wines of the Year and critic favorites, many of them hard-to-source," says Vanessa Conlin, Master of Wine and Chief Wine Officer at Wine Access. "We're excited and honored to be working closely with Decanter to bring their readers and our customers a selection of tasting panel all-star wines."
Decanter Editor-in-Chief Chris Maillard says, "We at Decanter are delighted to join Wine Access in a partnership to bring our highly awarded and high-scoring wines to a discerning audience. We go to great lengths to taste many of the world's greatest wines in a rigorous, fair and expert way so to be able to give more people the chance to taste the very best is something we're very happy about."
The Decanter Wine Club offers two subscription options, each including six bottles of wine which will be delivered four times a year:
- Everyday Excellence: Top-scoring wines that turn any occasion into an elegant affair without breaking the bank, delivering Decanter's best any night of the week. Pricing is between $180-$220 per shipment (shipping included).
- Rare Luxuries: The prestigious bottles and impossible-to-find treasures that will define your cellar and turn every head at the party and impress even the most discerning collector. Pricing is between $475-$525 per shipment (shipping included).
Subscriptions are strictly limited and provide club members with 10% off all additional Wine Access purchases. For more information, please sign up for the Decanter Wine Club newsletter to register for updates: https://www.decanter.com/wine-club/.
About Wine Access
Founded in 1996, Wine Access is the leading online direct-to-consumer wine platform offering the world's most coveted wines. As one of the earliest adopters of ecommerce and DTC offerings in the digital wine space, Wine Access curates high quality wines from every wine region around the globe, creating more accessible ways to enjoy wine that extend beyond the bottle. Wine Access' Master of Wine, Master Sommelier, and team of industry experts taste over 20,000 wines a year, offering only those that exceed the expectations defined by their prices. Through Wine Access' network of family-owned, legendary winemakers, and coveted marquees, customers have access to an inspiring curation of unique and often unattainable wines. To build a deeper understanding and connection to each bottle, every shipment includes original tasting notes, flavor profiles, pairing recommendations, and compelling original stories that capture the authentic personality, passion, and philosophy of the producer. Wine Access also offers a Wine Club membership that unlocks access to rare and highly coveted wine selections from every major wine-growing region around the globe four times a year. In 2021, Wine Access was named the official wine provider of the MICHELIN Guide. To find out more, visit https://www.wineaccess.com/.
About Decanter
Decanter is the world's leading wine media brand with a total monthly reach in excess of 2.2 million via its print magazine, websites and social media channels. Engaging with wine lovers in more than 100 countries around the globe, Decanter provides authoritative content, independent advice and inspirational events and awards.
