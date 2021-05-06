BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home health professionals around the country have faced a tough year and are emerging battle-hardened but eager to move forward. DecisionHealth is proud to be moving forward with their audience by offering cutting-edge education and lessons learned in the new business ecosystem. The responsible, in-person reunion will take place August 16–19, 2021, at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The series of events starts with the annual Home Health Administrator's Summit, August 16–18. The nation's top thought leaders and agency heads come together to discuss, identify, and develop strategies to operate in a post-pandemic world. Attendees will get the latest recommendations on infection control and vaccine policy for staff and patients, Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) benchmarks, and best practices to recruit and retain qualified clinicians. They will leave energized to leverage new opportunities related to telehealth, marketing to new payers, and untapped referrals sources. Learn more at https://store.decisionhealth.com/home-health-admin-summit.
Next is the return of the popular Home Health Coding Summit, August 16–19. It features two concurrent tracks focused on coding accuracy (including COVID-19 codes), the importance of coding in PDGM, a look at new codes and guidance updates, strategies for professional development, process improvement around timely billing and gathering documentation, and more. With opportunities for attendees to participate in practice scenarios with coding experts, they could achieve a measurable improvement in coding accuracy. Learn more at https://store.decisionhealth.com/home-health-coding-summit.
Home Health Coding Summit Speaker Arlynn Hansell, PT, HCS-D, HCS-H, HCS-O, COS-C, owner of Therapy and More, LLC, says, "I am so excited to once again be involved with live events! The energy that participants bring to the event, along with the networking and camaraderie, is unmatched by any virtual conference! Along with some high-level deep dives into the coding of body systems, we'll also be offering interactive sessions, reviewing actual documentation, query situations, and much more!"
The final event is the Home Health Payment Summit, August 17–18. The introduction of the pandemic while PDGM was so new created many challenges for home health agencies. This event looks back at how PDGM has impacted agencies and providing the guidance attendees need to revive their revenue cycle. The curriculum will focus on the top billing and payment concerns, updates, and the latest PDGM changes to ensure accurate reimbursement without compromising quality care or specificity in documentation. Learn more at https://store.decisionhealth.com/home-health-payment-summit.
Annette Lee, RN, MS COS-C, HCS-D, president and founder of Provider Insights, Inc., and speaker at both the Home Health Coding Summit and the Payment Summit, adds, "I am looking forward to the return of our in-person conferences this year for so many reasons – both personal and professional! I miss the smiles and the small talk – from sharing personal events in our attendees' lives, to the celebrations of professional changes we watch our 'conference friends' evolve into! I also miss the sharing of experiences, from hearing 'Yes-I had that denial too!' to the laughs in the classroom. But, most of all, I miss the energy of the attendees! I can't wait to see everyone in August!"
Attendees can choose to attend any or all of the programs, tailoring curriculum to their role in order to support compliance, coding accuracy, and proper reimbursements.
If you have any questions about event pricing or discounts for groups, contact a Customer Service representative at 1-855-225-5341 or HCEvents@hcpro.com.
Regarding COVID-19 safety, we provide updates on each of our event websites on the latest guidelines and advisements for meetings as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as state and local mandates. To view all the safety measures that Caesars Palace Las Vegas has implemented, please visit https://www.caesars.com/health-and-safety.
To review HCPro's event policy, please visit https://hcmarketplace.com/cancellations.
###
About DecisionHealth
DecisionHealth is the industry's leading source for home health agencies and medical practice facilities to receive the latest news, analysis, and regulatory guidance on Medicare coding and reimbursement, benchmarks, payments, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance through its flagship publications, as well as a wide selection of coding books, educational events, and online tools. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com.
DecisionHealth is a sub-brand of HCPro specializing in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more for over 34 years. Learn more at http://www.hcpro.com/.
Media Contact
Press Team, HCPro, 1-978-624-4568, press@simplifycompliance.com
Customer Service, DecisionHealth, 1-855-225-5341, hcevents@hcpro.com
SOURCE HCPro