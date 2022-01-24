BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DecisionHealth is excited to host two in-person events in 2022: its Home Health Administrator's Summit, May 2–4, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, and its Home Health Coding Summit, August 15–18, at the Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center in Chicago, Illinois.
"We're excited to bring together home health thought leaders and industry experts to share strategies, best practices and lessons learned to help grow your agency and continue to provide coders and clinicians with latest code training, guidance and OASIS changes for FY2023," says Maria Tsigas, conference chair and DecisionHealth's product director.
The Home Health Administrator's Summit provides home health executives with the opportunity to connect with many of the nation's home health thought leaders. Leaders are encouraged to share strategies to leverage new opportunities and lead the way toward innovative, new care delivery models to help grow their agency—all while balancing a staffing shortage worsened by the pandemic.
The summit kicks off with a session from William Dombi, Esq., president of the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC), titled "State of Home Health: Recognize Value, Growing Opportunities." The agenda is full of sessions on topics currently affecting the home health industry, including:
- Navigating the home health employment legal landscape, specifically the latest on vaccine mandates;
- Recruiting and retaining top clinical talent;
- Avoiding audit scrutiny related to face-to-face documentation;
- Securing bonuses in HHVBP;
- Increasing referrals through innovative partnerships; and
- Taking advantage of Medicare Advantage opportunities and more.
View the agenda at https://decisionhealth.com/HHA22.
Now in its 19th year, the Home Health Coding Summit offers the latest coding and OASIS guidance, including fiscal year (FY) 2023 changes. With tracks for both intermediate and advanced coders, attendees receive over 30 hours of training led by the nation's top home health coding and OASIS trainers, including Lisa Selman-Holman, Arlynn Hansell, J'non Griffin, and Sherri Parson. These intense code training sessions include interactive coding scenarios, tools, and resources to help you ensure accurate coding and compliance.
Intermediate coders will be prepared to sit for the Board of Medical Specialty Coding and Compliance (BMSC) Home Care Coding Specialist—Diagnosis credential (HCS-D), and advanced coders will earn valuable continuing education units (CEUs) to further advance their career. View the agenda at https://decisionhealth.com/HHC22.
If you have questions or would like additional information about the upcoming DecisionHealth events, please contact a Customer Service representative at 1-855-225-5341, or e-mail HCEvents@hcpro.com.
Regarding COVID-19 safety and security measures
We place the highest priority on the safety of our guests by following safety guidelines and advisement for meetings as outlined by state and local mandates. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 environment, the recommended guidelines, and communicate adjustments to the onsite policies and procedures as we approach the live event dates.
