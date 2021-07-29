NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Western Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wanamakers, or 14 miles southeast of Tamaqua, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Emmaus, Northampton, Kutztown, Topton, Lenhartsville, Neffs, Wanamakers, Coffeetown, New Tripoli, Ancient Oaks, Schnecksville, Claussville, Macungie, Alburtis, Hokendauqua and Fullerton. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 50 and 67. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 36 and 58. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...1.00IN