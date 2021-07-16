SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Bio, a leading company in digital pathology and cancer diagnostics, announced an extension of Software License Agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. DeepDx® Prostate, Deep Bio's deep learning-based prostate cancer diagnosis software, is being used in a study conducted by Stanford Medicine researchers on radical prostatectomy specimens.
In the study, the researchers aim to evaluate the diagnostic performance of DeepDx® Prostate by comparing its results with the diagnosis data provided by the researchers. The study also explores the performance of DeepDx® Prostate in patient stratification by clinical use cases to guide therapy. The study results will be published in a peer-reviewed, scientific journal after the research is completed.
"We are proud to collaborate with Stanford Medicine and provide our AI diagnostic software to the research. We are excited that an algorithm such as DeepDx® Prostate which was trained on prostate core needle biopsy samples is being utilized in clinical research on radical prostatectomies," said Sun Woo Kim, the CEO of Deep Bio. "Through this continued research collaboration, we strive to improve our technology and optimize digital pathology workflows for streamlined cancer diagnosis," he added.
DeepDx® Prostate analyzes whole slide images (WSIs) of prostate core needle biopsy samples to detect cancer and grade cancer severity based on the Gleason scoring system. DeepDx® Prostate automatically analyzes other critical values such as the area of each Gleason pattern and the total tumor area. Deep Bio plans to expand their suite of AI algorithms to breast cancer, lymph nodes metastasis of breast cancer, and bladder cancer.
Deep Bio has participated in research collaborations with multiple reputable universities and published clinical validation studies in prominent peer-reviewed journals including Cancers, a respected oncology journal.
About Deep Bio
Deep Bio Inc. is an AI biotech company with in-house expertise in deep learning, pathology, life sciences, and pharmacotherapeutics. As the country's first to obtain Korea's MFDS approval of an AI-based cancer pathology solution, Deep Bio envisions a suite of AI-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device) for diagnosis and prognosis of multiple cancers. Deep Bio is actively engaged in the research space and participating in ongoing collaborations with top US medical centers. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
