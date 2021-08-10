MCHENRY, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales, a leading company at Deep Creek Lake, announces that its real estate division has a new leader. Recently, Terah Crawford was named Sales Manager. She is also the future Broker and is actively working towards her license.
After the untimely passing of the company's former Broker, Bob Carney, Terah stepped up to fill this role. For the past six years, she has been a Sales Agent serving the Deep Creek Lake area. Her background in real estate, marketing, and graphic design are complimented by a passion for positive growth in the Deep Creek Lake area.
"Having been a member of the Taylor-Made sales team since 2018, I've been part of some incredible things that this group has achieved under the leadership of Bob Carney. Working alongside him daily, I learned more than I could have possibly anticipated. I will carry those lessons with me as I begin the journey of leading the sales team as authentically as he did," said Crawford.
In April 2021, Deep Creek Lake was recognized by the National Association of REALTORS® as one of the top ten locations for vacation home sales. Taylor-Made is a favorite local brokerage known for their expert team that offers clients exceptional service. In the past twelve months, their roster of more than twenty-five agents produced sales volume exceeding $219 million.
Their success can, in part, be attributed to their "one stop shop" service. Sellers can expect not only a dedicated agent, but they also have access to housekeeping, lawn care, maintenance, and marketing professionals that will keep their home showing ready. Real estate services are complimented by the company's robust vacation rental division that partners with more than 450 second homeowners.
Giving back to the community is at the core of Taylor-Made's culture. Terah's commitment to the area is perfectly aligned with that philosophy and continues Bob's legacy. She serves on the board of directors of the Garrett County Board of Realtors as the 2021 President of the organization. She serves on the board of the Dove Center and is a founding member of the Women's Association of Mountain Maryland. In the past, she served as a middle school mentor with the GEMS Program through the Garrett Branch of the AAUW (American Association of University Women) and volunteered at the End of the Line Bookstore in Oakland, Maryland.
Taylor-Made Owner, Jay Ferguson, said, "We have been beyond blessed to have Terah Crawford as part of the Taylor-Made family, and she is an integral part of our success and helped further define our culture. Terah has been nothing short of amazing with her spectacular marketing techniques, social media skills, and her positive, 'I-can-do-anything' mentality. We are excited to see her put those skills to use in her new role as our Sales Manager and our future Broker, and to continue making a positive impact on our community through our real estate business."
About Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales
Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales is a leader in Deep Creek Lake vacation rentals, real estate, and property services. Taylor-Made rental homes and sales listings are conveniently located within a few hour's drive from Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington, DC.
