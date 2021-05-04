BERKELEY, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Isolation, a leading innovator in spent nuclear fuel (SNF) and high-level nuclear waste (HLW) storage and disposal solutions, has signed a cooperative agreement with Dominion Engineering, Inc. (DEI), a global leader in specialized nuclear fuel services and technology, with a focus on inspection and maintenance equipment that ensures safety and integrity of nuclear fuel during operation and long-term storage.
Deep Isolation and DEI will cooperate in the sales, development, and deployment of Deep Isolation's patented SNF and HLW disposal technology, with an initial focus on Latin America and an option to expand to other markets. There is currently an estimated 7,000 metric tons of SNF awaiting disposal in Latin America, and the nuclear energy infrastructure and waste management considerations in this region make it an ideal candidate for Deep Isolation's deep borehole technology.
"There is a growing awareness that nuclear waste belongs in deep geologic isolation, and that it's no longer acceptable to push this problem onto future generations," said Elizabeth Muller, CEO of Deep Isolation. "DEI's reputation for delivering innovative services and technologies that enhance the safety and integrity of nuclear fuel is wholly consistent with our own objectives of delivering safe disposal solutions. By working with DEI's established clients and active operations globally, we have an opportunity to assist them in developing a comprehensive strategy for the disposal of spent fuel and high-level waste."
Founded in 1980, DEI provides technical consulting services, field services and technology for the full life cycle of nuclear reactors and nuclear waste management installations. DEI's Smart-SipTM technology is an industry-leading vacuum sipping technology that ensures the integrity of nuclear fuel assemblies before they are reloaded to a nuclear reactor or transferred to a storage or disposal canister. DEI also provides specialized engineering services to ensure the long-term safety and integrity of SNF canisters during long-term storage. DEI previously analyzed technical issues such as residual heat generation and long-term corrosion predictions for SNF canisters in support of the Yucca Mountain deep geological repository.
"DEI is excited to be working with Deep Isolation and its partners to bring this innovative and much-needed SNF and HLW management solution to the nuclear industry worldwide," said DEI President Mike Little. "Nuclear energy technology is essential to deep decarbonization and the fight against climate change. By catalyzing this solution for long-term management of nuclear waste, we are meaningfully contributing to greater confidence in nuclear power by eliminating what has been a historical barrier to greater acceptance within the clean energy landscape."
The Agreement adds momentum to Deep Isolation's recent progress. As its global presence expands to address a problem in need of innovation, the relationship with DEI meets a critical need in a new market.
About Deep Isolation
Berkeley-based Deep Isolation is a leading innovator in spent nuclear fuel and high-level waste storage and disposal solutions. Founded through a passion for environmental stewardship, scientific ingenuity, and entrepreneurship, Deep Isolation has developed a patented solution using directional drilling and inclusive community engagement to safely isolate waste deep underground.
About DEI
DEI is a global leader in specialized nuclear fuel services and technology, with a focus on inspection and maintenance equipment that ensures safety and integrity of nuclear fuel during operation and long-term storage. DEI additionally provides specialty engineering services to analyze the safety and long-term integrity of SNF canisters in deep geological repositories. DEI is a privately-held company with corporate headquarters in Reston, VA and active operations in 10 countries.
