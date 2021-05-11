SAN FRANCISCO and SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Labs, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to help federal agencies prevent and mitigate fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement (FWAM). This partnership delivers holistic solutions that address the public sector's urgent need to modernize the detection of waste of taxpayer dollars, just as the legislative response to the global pandemic is creating large and persistent new categories of federal spending.
Deep Labs' persona-based intelligence uses data to create an advanced understanding of how both good and bad actors behave over time, based on multi-dimensional and contextual relationship signals. Personas honed in the private sector can now be customized and applied to public sector challenges, with the ultimate promise of preventing fraud before it occurs. Insights from those personas improve with faster access to more data.
"By working with Snowflake's Data Cloud and insights from Deep Labs, federal agencies can securely deploy AI utilizing all kinds of data - public, proprietary, AND agency data," said Scott Edington, CEO of Deep Labs. "As Deep Labs has already demonstrated with multiple federal agency clients, we have the potential to reduce waste wherever payments occur."
Snowflake's powerful platform enables the performance, scale, elasticity, and security that government agencies require. Federal agency customers benefit from richer and faster data signals on Snowflake's single, integrated platform. Deep Labs' artificial intelligence analytical layer, paired with Snowflake's secure data-sharing technology and scalability, empower government clients to identify and eliminate fraud, waste and abuse in ways they never have before.
"With this partnership, Deep Labs and Snowflake can deliver complementary capabilities and relationships," Snowflake Sr. Regional Vice President - Public Sector, Ted Girard said. "Government agencies need better fraud detection tools to preserve public trust. Together Snowflake Data Cloud and Deep Labs can help the government make effective use of their own data, in combination with external data to better combat fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement."
Deep Labs is an Artificial Intelligence platform company providing solutions for fraud, risk, marketing, customer analytics and propensity. Deep Labs' cutting-edge, persona-based intelligence technology is used by leading financial services corporations and the public sector. Deep Labs was named Company of the Year in 2019 in the Golden Bridge Awards® Artificial Intelligence Category.
