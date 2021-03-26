TORONTO, Ontario, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep phenotyping combines genetics, advanced tissue imaging, cellular genomics (single-cell and spatial sequencing) and machine learning to study disease and gene systems at the tissue level.
Ochre Bio's approach is firmly rooted in computational and systems-driven learning. However, the company's goal is also to decode substantially better, by deep phenotyping of human organs to complement the growing importance of population genetics as a tool to de-risk targets. This involves deep phenotyping of human biobanks, high throughput human micro-organ (in vitro) models and entire human organs maintained in organ transplant perfusion devices.
Lexogen provides RNA-Seq services at the expert level, covering the whole workflow from consultation to RNA extraction, library preparation, next-generation sequencing and data analysis. They routinely handle a wide range of RNA input, from standard quality to FFPE-extracted and degraded RNA, stemming from sources like tissues, cell culture, biofluids and single cells. This is matched by standardized and advanced data analyses, as well as the option for automation to handle large-scale projects.
Register for this live webinar on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11am EDT (4am BST/UK) to hear Dr. Quin Wills, Co-founder and CSO, Ochre Bio, provide a brief overview of functional genomic trends in drug discovery, followed by a recently completed project to spatially sequence 1,000 human livers over the early NAFLD spectrum. He'll end with how he believes this can transform the study of age-related chronic diseases that have long silent clinical trajectories before presenting with complications.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Deep Phenotyping of the Human Liver for NAFLD (NASH) Target Discovery.
