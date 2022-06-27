DEI experts and thought leaders accepted into invitation-only Forbes communities, will speak at Global Leadership Conference
MIAMI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeEtta Jones & Associates (DJA), a Black and woman-owned consulting firm specializing in diversity, equity, and inclusion training and strategy is thrilled to announce the appointment of DeEtta Jones, Founder and CEO, to the Forbes Business Council and Jennie L. Walker, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Global Leadership Development, to the Forbes Human Resources Council. Both Councils are invitation-only communities for exceptional business owners and leaders across all industries.
"We are honored to welcome DeEtta and Jennie into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As accepted members of the Forbes Councils, both DeEtta and Jennie will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help them reach peak professional influence as well as connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. They will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share their expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
DeEtta Jones says, "We are honored to be included in these prestigious communities and know that our association will maximize DeEtta Jones & Associates' impact."
DeEtta and Jennie will be sharing their thought leadership as featured speakers at the virtual conference Next Generation Leadership: Rising to the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Challenge Locally and Globally on July 7, 2022 (12-5:00 pm ET). Keynote speaker, Dr. Mansour Javidan, will kick off the conference by presenting new research on building trust across cultures. Sessions will include panel discussions with industry experts and interactive dialogues with participants.
For more information about DeEtta Jones & Associates, see DeEttaJones.com. For more information about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
