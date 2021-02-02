CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defiance Ventures, the Charlotte-based venture builder, today announced that Mike Privette has joined its team as CISO after Defiance acquired his consulting firm, Fraction Consulting. Mike is a cybersecurity expert and banking industry veteran, having worked for years at some of the largest financial services institutions such as Wells Fargo, Ally, BB&T, and most recently at Truist, where Mike was the Divisional CISO of Enterprise Technology and Corporate Functions.
"We already do a lot of fractional advisory and consulting work for our clients and portfolio companies, so this acquisition made a lot of sense for us. Mike's skills complement our existing team nicely. I look forward to working with Mike to develop security solutions that address the increasing complexity of every business's security requirements," said Tareq Amin, co-founder and Chairman of Defiance Ventures.
"I started Fraction Consulting because I saw a need across big and small companies to be more agile in responding to security risks and rethink their support structures as they evolve to public cloud platforms. The Defiance platform is a natural fit and will allow us to scale Fraction to a wider audience and work with a world-class team," said Privette.
About Defiance Ventures
Defiance Ventures is a venture builder focused on B2B enterprise technology companies. It combines capital and early-stage investment expertise with real world capabilities spanning marketing, branding, sales, application development, and cloud architecture to help its portfolio of technology companies to disrupt their respective industries. Visit https://defiance.ai
