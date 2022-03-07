MIAMI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defy Trends and NEAR have announced a strategic and inclusive partnership utilizing Defy Trends' data analytics AI and software to be featured and available on the NEAR blockchain, enabling consumers and investors to make confident and data-backed decisions on a simple, secure and scalable NEAR platform that supports sustainable blockchain utilization.
Defy Trends is an intuitive, real-time analytics platform that uses on- and off-chain analysis and high-tech data science algorithms to provide data insights based on DeFi fundamentals and sentiment, providing a holistic and confident view of the data and market.
NEAR provides a platform for a shared, proof-of-stake, layer-one blockchain that is simple to use, secure and scalable, boasting developer-friendly blockchain technology. NEAR has been certified as a carbon-neutral product through their work with South Pole, the leading low-carbon project developer and climate solutions provider.
Defy Trends and NEAR are coming together in support of common values, including multi-chain information and analytics that allow for the free flow of assets and communication between networks, and a commitment to sustainability as the world of decentralized finance grows and expands. Defy Trends currently empowers multiple green blockchain efforts to support clean crypto mining in both financially booming nations and countries that have yet to become heavily involved in decentralized finance.
"Partnering with NEAR is an important investment and chapter in the Defy Trends growth story, where we prioritize our partnerships based on shared values and integrity," says Daniela Henao Moreno, COO of Defy Trends. "NEAR envisions a world where people control their money, their data, and the tools needed to build new ideas. We are excited to partner and contribute to making this vision a reality."
With the commitment and long-term support from their partners, especially now with NEAR, Defy Trends is set to quickly become a leader in the blockchain data space. Defy Trends is now supporting numerous blockchains and NEAR has come in as another backer and believer in their platform, bolstering their mission to make the world of decentralized finance sustainable, attainable, and a welcoming space for anyone who wants to participate.
About Defy Trends: Defy Trends provides advanced analytics and actionable insights for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Created by a female-led team of data scientists and global markets experts, Defy Trends brings together crypto, NFT trading and research operations. A comprehensive dashboard provides real-time data analytics to help investors and enterprise institutions act quickly and confidently with analytic tools, research and education. The goal is to empower everyday individual investors as well as institutions ranging from exchanges and marketplaces to research firms. Defy Trends is committed to making crypto accessible to all. Dare to Defy. To learn more, please visit DefyTrends.io
About NEAR: NEAR is the network for a world reimagined. Through simple, secure, and scalable technology, millions are empowered to invent and explore new experiences. Business, creativity, and community are being reimagined for a more sustainable and inclusive future. To learn more, please visit NEAR.org
