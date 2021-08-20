ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richmond's UnCloned® Movement is a mission encouraging people to challenge social norms through individuality and radical self-acceptance.
Four years ago in July of 2017, Marketing & Launch Strategist Audria Richmond published her book, UnCloned Life. Received with widespread acclaim, the book was the impetus of a new UnCloned® Movement that took on a life of its own. Less than a year later in February of 2018, Richmond then launched UnCloned® Media, LLC, a consulting, media and coaching business that quickly evolved into a global brand. Today, Richmond lends her expertise in cultivating impactful personal and professional brands to a much larger calling. Through her UnCloned® Movement, she challenges people around the world to come into their personal power by stepping away from the crowd and embracing their individuality to break new grounds as "the first to do it first." Now, the city of Decatur, Georgia has officially dubbed July 20th as "UnCloned® Day" in recognition of Richmond's invaluable cause.
A fairly new Georgia resident, Richmond has accepted the news of this honor with immense gratitude. "Since being a citizen of Georgia," she says, "I have been received with open arms and showered with love and respect." Marked in honor of her life's work, "UnCloned® Day" will henceforth serve as an invitation to all to join the UnCloned® Movement. To live "UnCloned®" means to live life on one's own terms, and the movement lends voice to the people who refuse to look, feel or sound like everyone else. It's for innovators, rule breakers, and table shakers who know how to create their own destiny and chart their own life paths. It is Richmond's sincerest hope that "UnCloned® Day" will spread greater awareness of the movement and inspire countless others to change their own lives.
"UnCloned® Day, which happens to fall on Richmond's birthday, was proclaimed by Commissioner Larry Johnson of Dekalb County, District 3. The day also marked the first anniversary of Richmond's book, UnCloned® Marketing. Whether you're an individual seeking transformation in your personal or professional life, or an entrepreneur or CEO needing guidance in marketing a recognizable brand and profitable business, the UnCloned® movement is for you.
To learn more and to join the UnCloned® movement, visit Richmond's site at http://www.audriarichmond.com for more information.
About UnCloned® Media, LLC
Average? Normal? Acceptable? Not here. Listen, you didn't wake up today to be mediocre. You didn't wake up today to be like everyone else. You woke up today to carve your footprint into the world, design a life and business free from societal norms and limits and live UnCloned™ in life and business.
That's precisely what you can count on UnCloned® Media, LLC to help you do. More than a global educational, consulting, media and coaching brand, UnCloned® Media is a community of risk takers, non-conformists and excellence-drivers who operate outside the confines of societal norms, standards and rules.
You see, here at UnCloned® Media, we encourage you to color outside the lines, amplify your creativity and let go of the boundaries, limits and expectations of the world around you. All of our classes, coaching and consulting services do exactly that — teach you how to disrupt the norm so you can live your freest, liveliest and most authentic lives professionally and personally.
Founded and led by the incomparable, innovative marketing strategist, Audria Richmond, UnCloned® Media is the living and breathing embodiment of her brand's tagline — Be the First to Do It First. We unlock your personal and professional potential and not only hold space for your most far-fetched ideas to flourish, but give voice and freedom to bring them to life. We offer various dream-building and idea-incubating services for the entrepreneur and professional who has big ideas and wants big brands with big profits and big wins.
Whether it's developing an unforgettable personal brand, a viral marketing campaign, a done-in-a-day quick business win, or long-term, profitable marketing strategies that challenge the norms, UnCloned® Media has the innovation, expertise and creativity to position you to reach the pinnacle of excellence in life and business.
