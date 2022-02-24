RESTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions is excited to announce a new partnership with Delaware County to help restructure its compliance program and centralize training of various departments to one source. Delaware County needed a comprehensive training solution that was not only flexible, but also accountable to track critical progress and performance essential to compliance.
Sean Osborne, SVP of Product and Growth Strategy, believes "Meridian's ability to not only deliver critical training, but meet the specific requirements around the delivery of complex IT compliance training, was instrumental in Delaware County's selection process."
Emily Mullin, Delaware County's Human Resources Training and Development leader, said "We are excited to work with Meridian to streamline and expand how we train staff on skill development, cyber security, confidentiality and general policies and procedures."
Delaware County sought a Learning Management System that would track training and communicate progress via alerts or emails, incorporate specific reporting needs, integrate with Microsoft Active Directory, automate critical HR tasks, and tightly integrate OpenSesame content. Meridian LMS met all these requirements.
About Delaware County
Delaware County, presently consisting of over 184 square miles divided into forty-nine municipalities is the oldest settled section of Pennsylvania. Because of its rich history, Delaware County has been welcoming visitors from around the globe for hundreds of years. The area offers a window to the past, where visitors to Drexel Hill can still see a cabin built by settlers in the mid-1600s and families can visit the site of the Battle of the Brandywine in 1777 – on a day that would eventually become known as Patriot Day – September 11. Many of Philadelphia's visitors arrive in Delaware County because two-thirds of the Philadelphia International Airport is within our boundaries. Visit https://www.delcopa.gov/index.html to learn more.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Powering progress with compliance training, branded and blended learning environments, and eCommerce solutions. Meridian Learning Management System (LMS) addresses complex learning challenges for customers such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, Abbott, Mazda, HAI Group, and The Auto Club Group (AAA).
Our award-winning enterprise-level learning management platform contains our proprietary Learning Record Store (LRS), Career Explorer, content authoring tools, and natively integrates content provided by our partner OpenSesame. Meridian LMS is available in the cloud, on-premise, or private cloud. For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
