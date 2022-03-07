NEWARK, Del., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine (DIRM), a leading provider of fertility and family building services in Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region, is pleased to announce that reproductive endocrinologists Emelia Bachman, MD and George Kovalevsky, MD will join its esteemed fertility practice.
The additions of Drs. Bachman and Kovalevsky are the latest high-profile, strategic moves for DIRM, who in January announced a new partnership with the Boston IVF fertility network–an industry-leading, national treatment and research program which operates over 30 fertility centers across the United States.
DIRM, the first-ever fertility treatment center in the state of Delaware, was founded in 1986 by reproductive endocrinologist Jeffrey B. Russell, MD. Since its inception, DIRM has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care, including the first in-vitro fertilization (IVF) pregnancy in Delaware, as well as the first pregnancies in the Mid-Atlantic to result from a frozen embryo, donor egg, donor sperm, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), and zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT).
"We are quite excited to welcome Drs. Emelia Bachman and George Kovalevsky to the Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine team," said DIRM founder and head reproductive endocrinologist Jeffrey B. Russell, MD, FACOG. "For us to add two highly-skilled, award-winning reproductive endocrinologists is such promising news for our growing practice and the patients we serve."
Dr. Emelia Bachman will begin treating patients in April 2022. She joins DIRM from a leading Pennsylvania fertility treatment practice and brings with her a full range of expertise in reproductive technologies and treatments, including IUI, IVF, egg freezing, LGBTQIA+ options, oncofertility, single-parenting, PCOS, and more.
Board-certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Dr. Bachman was named a Top Fertility Doctor by Delaware Today magazine in both 2018 and 2019.
"It is an honor to join such an esteemed clinical team and fertility center like DIRM," said Emelia Bachman, MD. "As a reproductive endocrinologist I'm quite excited to work with Dr. Russell, a true innovator in the field of reproductive medicine. I can't wait to get started and do everything I can to help my patients."
Dr. George Kovalevsky will begin treating patients in May 2022. He comes to DIRM from a high-profile fertility practice in Massachusetts. Prior to moving to Boston, Dr. Kovalevsky practiced locally in the Delaware Valley, where for 13 years he assisted local patients in their journey to parenthood.
Board-certified in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Dr. Kovalevsky is an expert in all aspects of reproductive treatments and was named a Top Fertility Doctor by Boston Magazine in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
"Providing excellent fertility and family building care for patients is a team effort," said George Kovalevsky, MD. "I am thrilled to return to Delaware and work alongside such a talented and dedicated group of DIRM clinicians as we help our patients achieve their dream of becoming a parent."
Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine (DIRM) offers an array of comprehensive reproductive services, including:
- Fertility and Ovarian Reserve Testing and Diagnosis
- Male Infertility Testing
- LGBTQIA+ Family Building
- Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
- In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
- Donor Egg, Sperm, and Embryo
- Genetic Screening and Testing
- Egg Freezing
ABOUT BOSTON IVF
Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 125,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Delaware, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2019, this leading provider of fertility services in the United States joined the Eugin Group, one of the largest IVF networks in the world, with centers throughout Europe and South America. For more information, please visit http://www.bostonivf.com
ABOUT DELAWARE INSTITUTE FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE
Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine is one of the largest and most respected fertility treatment providers in Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region. Since 1986, DIRM has provided groundbreaking reproductive technologies to individuals and couples – resulting in more than 7,000 babies born in Delaware and around the world. Offering a myriad of individualized treatments, including IUI, IVF, egg freezing, LGBTQ services, and more – Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine understands that emotional support is extremely important during your fertility journey and will be by your side every step of the way. For more information, please visit http://www.ivf-success.com
