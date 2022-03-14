TELFORD, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delaware Valley Family Business Center announces the launch of the 2022 learning community forum with a dinner meeting on Thursday evening, March 24, at the Adventure Aquarium.
Keynote speakers include Chris Herschend, G3 (Generation 3) Board Chair for Herschend Family Entertainment, and Paige Craft Herschend, G4 (Generation 4) married-in board member of the family's "giving business," The Neighbor Company.
For more than half a century, Herschend Enterprises has been committed to its mission of Creating Memories Worth Repeating® They are dedicated to serving others and to creating and sustaining welcoming destinations where every guest leaves with a smile and a deeper connection with each other.
The main points members of the Herschend family will cover include:
- How they structure, grow capacity in, and communicate their 5 MOUNTAINS so their values, vision, and mission are stewarded into future generations.
- Their company's Lead with Love Foundational Principles and practices.
- How they organize and use their family council, owners council, and their three boards (operating business, investing business, and giving business).
- How they encourage both independence and participation in family systems and governance.
- How they are developing their next generation of owners.
Key executives from family enterprises are encouraged to attend. Guests may bring their spouse and children over 16.
RSVP for this event: https://dvfbc.com/event/leading-with-love-4-generations-of-family-governance/
ABOUT DELAWARE VALLEY FAMILY BUSINESS CENTER
Our mission is for business families to flourish as individuals, families, and enterprises.
Since 1988 when Henry Landes founded our Center, we have considered it a special privilege to guide business families through the incredible natural complexity they face as they yearn for family harmony and business sustainability. Using our intergenerational, team-building process, we begin with educating business families. We then help them step into delicate conversations, understand their many options, and consider implications.
We passionately collaborate together to build individual and team muscle, develop structures and policies that are in alignment with their values and goals, forge commitments, implement decisions that transform family relationships, align shareholder teams, and build sustainable enterprises. http://www.dvfbc.com
ABOUT HERSCHEND ENTERPRISES
For six decades, Herschend has operated with the purpose of bringing families closer together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. The organization is comprised of a family of companies across North America including Herschend Family Entertainment, the largest privately-held themed attractions entity in the US, entertaining more than 14 million guests annually at 26 properties in eight states and British Columbia (Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Wild Adventures®, Vancouver Aquarium®, Adventure Aquarium®, and Newport Aquarium®); Herschend Entertainment Studios (Harlem Globetrotters®, Splash & Bubbles® and Chuggington®); and Herschend Adventure Holdings, LLC. (Pink Adventure Tours®). For more information, visit http://www.herschendenterprises.com
