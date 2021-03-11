Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics)

Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics)

 By Delek Logistics

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021 and can be viewed on the Partnership's website at www.deleklogistics.com. The filing can be accessed by selecting the "SEC Filings" link.

Also, upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a printed copy of the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements. Requests should be communicated in writing to Delek Logistics Partners, LP, Attention: Investor Relations, at 7102 Commerce Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-logistics-partners-lp-2020-form-10-k-available-on-website-301245969.html

SOURCE Delek Logistics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.