 By Delek Logistics

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $43.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $44.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2020. Net cash from operating activities was $85.8 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $37.5 million in the second quarter 2020. Distributable cash flow was $53.8 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $57.0 million in the second quarter 2020.   

For the second quarter 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $66.8 million compared to $64.8 million in the second quarter 2020. 

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "Second quarter results improved sequentially based on the absence of Winter Storm Uri impacts and Paline pipeline maintenance both of which had unfavorable impacts on the first quarter results. Major planned turnaround activity for the year at Delek US is now complete, paving the way for strong utilization of DKL owned infrastructure."

Mr. Yemin continued, "Distribution growth in the quarter was 4.4% on a year-over-year basis and we remain committed to 5% distribution growth on a full-year basis. Our leverage and coverage ratios remain healthy providing flexibility to capitalize on growth opportunities. During the quarter, we successfully raised $400 million through a senior notes offering. This offering increases balance sheet flexibility and extends our debt maturities. DKL continues to perform well operationally and is well positioned for the future."

Distribution and Liquidity

On July 26, 2021, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.94 per common limited partner unit for the second quarter 2021, which equates to $3.76 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on August 11, 2021 to unitholders of record on August 5, 2021. This represents a 2.2% increase from the first quarter 2021 distribution of $0.92 per common limited partner unit, or $3.68 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 4.4% increase over Delek Logistics' second quarter 2020 distribution of $0.90 per common limited partner unit, or $3.60 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the second quarter 2021, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $40.8 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.32x.

As of June 30, 2021, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $928.7 million and cash of $2.2 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $561.2 million, which was enhanced by the recent notes offering. The total leverage ratio was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Financial Results

Contribution margin in the second quarter 2021 was $64.3 million compared to $61.3 million in the second quarter 2020. Higher refinery utilization, increased demand, contribution from the trucking asset dropdown and a lack of pipeline maintenance resulted in improved year-over-year performance in our assets.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the second quarter 2021 was $45.2 million compared to $42.5 million in the second quarter 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to the higher utilization at the refineries, drop-down of the trucking assets (dropped on May 1st, 2020) and improved Paline pipeline performance.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the second quarter 2021, contribution margin was $19.1 million compared to $18.8 million in the second quarter 2020. This increase was primarily due to improved volumes and a higher gross margin in our West Texas wholesale business.

1

Second Quarter 2021 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software.  An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.    

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US' (NYSE: DK) second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if,"  "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the demand for crude oil, refined products and transportation and storage services; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.  Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.  Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.
  • Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:           

  • Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;
  • Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

2

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility.  See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 

3

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

2,173





$

4,243



   Accounts receivable



18,065





15,676



Accounts receivable from related parties







5,932



Inventory



1,988





3,127



Other current assets



900





331



Total current assets



23,126





29,309



Property, plant and equipment:









Property, plant and equipment



701,823





692,282



Less: accumulated depreciation



(247,072)





(227,470)



Property, plant and equipment, net



454,751





464,812



Equity method investments



252,048





253,675



Operating lease right-of-use assets



25,051





24,199



Goodwill



12,203





12,203



Marketing contract intangible, net



120,182





123,788



Rights-of-way



36,991





36,316



Other non-current assets



11,124





12,115



Total assets



$

935,476





$

956,417













LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

4,836





$

6,659



Accounts payable to related parties



36,847







Interest payable



5,441





2,452



Excise and other taxes payable



4,560





4,969



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



8,014





8,691



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



7,829





5,529



Total current liabilities



67,527





28,300



Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debt



928,728





992,291



Asset retirement obligations



6,245





6,015



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



16,976





15,418



Other non-current liabilities



23,847





22,694



Total non-current liabilities



975,796





1,036,418



Total liabilities



1,043,323





1,064,718



Equity (Deficit):









Common unitholders - public; 8,707,565 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 (8,697,468 at December

31, 2020)



164,678





164,614



Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,745,868 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 (34,745,868 at

December 31, 2020)



(272,525)





(272,915)



Total deficit



(107,847)





(108,301)



Total liabilities and deficit



$

935,476





$

956,417



4

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net revenues:















Affiliate

$

88,722





$

87,629





$

184,916





$

194,328



Third-party

79,756





30,008





136,475





86,710



Net revenues

168,478





117,637





321,391





281,038



Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

88,695





43,892





169,866





145,185



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

14,876





11,623





28,371





25,577



Depreciation and amortization

9,480





8,223





19,727





14,026



Total cost of sales

113,051





63,738





217,964





184,788



Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and

amortization presented below)

605





826





1,166





1,616



General and administrative expenses

6,077





4,721





10,937





10,851



Depreciation and amortization

487





471





979





967



Other operating income, net

(136)









(219)





(107)



Total operating costs and expenses

120,084





69,756





230,827





198,115



Operating income

48,394





47,881





90,564





82,923



Interest expense, net

11,658





10,670





21,395





22,494



Income from equity method investments

(6,642)





(6,462)





(10,691)





(12,015)



Other expense, net

(34)





(2)





(3)





(2)



Total non-operating expenses, net

4,982





4,206





10,701





10,477



Income before income tax expense (benefit)

43,412





43,675





79,863





72,446



Income tax expense (benefit)

166





(740)





350





235



Net income attributable to partners

$

43,246





$

44,415





$

79,513





$

72,211



Comprehensive income attributable to partners

$

43,246





$

44,415





$

79,513





$

72,211



















Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights





9,647









18,724



Limited partners' interest in net income

$

43,246





$

34,768





$

79,513





$

53,487



















Net income per limited partner unit:















Common units - basic

$

1.00





$

1.18





$

1.83





$

1.98



Common units - diluted

$

1.00





$

1.18





$

1.83





$

1.98



















Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:















Common units - basic

43,445,222





29,427,298





43,444,284





26,953,934



Common units - diluted

43,460,366





29,430,555





43,453,806





26,956,523



















Cash distribution per limited partner unit

$

0.940





$

0.900





$

1.860





$

1.790



5

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income



$

79,513





$

72,211



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



20,706





14,993



Non-cash lease expense



4,507





640



Amortization of customer contract intangible assets



3,606





3,605



Amortization of deferred revenue



(911)





(945)



Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount



1,325





1,172



Income from equity method investments



(10,691)





(12,015)



Dividends from equity method investments



8,311





12,500



Other non-cash adjustments



453





1,218



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(2,389)





(2,703)



Inventories and other current assets



524





12,182



Accounts payable and other current liabilities



295





(11,890)



Accounts receivable/payable to related parties



39,756





(17,653)



Non-current assets and liabilities, net



2,519





(934)



Changes in assets and liabilities



40,705





(20,998)



Net cash provided by operating activities



147,524





72,381



Cash flows from investing activities









Asset acquisitions from Delek Holdings, net of assumed liabilities







(100,527)



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(8,762)





(4,997)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment



219





107



Purchases of intangible assets



(675)







Distributions from equity method investments



5,400





1,690



Equity method investment contributions



(1,393)





(10,515)



Net cash used in investing activities



(5,211)





(114,242)



Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of additional units to maintain 2% General Partner interest







10



Distributions to general partner







(18,156)



Distributions to common unitholders - public



(15,916)





(15,835)



Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings



(63,585)





(27,549)



Distributions to Delek Holdings unitholders and general partner related to Trucking Assets Acquisition







(47,558)



Proceeds from revolving credit facility



148,300





413,000



Payments on revolving credit facility



(606,100)





(251,400)



Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



400,000







Deferred financing costs paid in connection with debt issuances



(6,326)







Payments on finance lease



(756)







Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(144,383)





52,512



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(2,070)





10,651



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



4,243





5,545



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period



$

2,173





$

16,196



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest



$

17,081





$

21,298



Non-cash investing activities:









Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures



$

1,557





$

(1,317)



Equity issuance to Delek Holdings unitholders in connection with Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition



$





$

109,514



Non-cash financing activities:









Non-cash lease liability arising from obtaining right of use assets during the period



$

5,572





$

15,779



6

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Reconciliation of  Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:















Net income

$

43,246





$

44,415





$

79,513





$

72,211



Add:















Income tax expense

166





(740)





350





235



Depreciation and amortization

9,967





8,694





20,706





14,993



Amortization of customer contract intangible assets

1,803





1,803





3,606





3,605



Interest expense, net

11,658





10,670





21,395





22,494



EBITDA

$

66,840





$

64,842





$

125,570





$

113,538



















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

85,792





$

37,545





$

147,524





$

72,381



Changes in assets and liabilities

(29,842)





19,344





(40,705)





20,998



Non-cash lease expense

(2,489)





(366)





(4,507)





(640)



Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities

1,476





1,580





5,400





1,690



Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures

(1,133)





(98)





(2,862)





(726)



Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 

4





16





1,577





55



Accretion of asset retirement obligations

(115)





(107)





(230)





(214)



Deferred income taxes





(943)





(65)





(943)



Other operating income, net

136









219





107



Distributable Cash Flow

$

53,829





$

56,971





$

106,351





$

92,708









Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP

2021



2020



2021



2020

Limited partners' distribution on common units

$

40,846





$

26,490





$

80,814





$

48,229



General partner's distributions





542









986



General partner's incentive distribution rights





8,937









17,632



Total distributions to be paid (1)

$

40,846





$

35,969





$

80,814





$

66,847



















Distributable cash flow

$

53,829





$

56,971





$

106,351





$

92,708



Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (2)

1.32x



1.58x



1.32x



1.39x

(1)

The distributions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 reflect the impact of the distribution waiver that waived all of the distributions for the first quarter of 2020 on the 5.0 million Additional Units, related to the Big Spring Gathering Assets transaction, with respect to base distributions and the IDRs. In addition, the distributions for the three months ended March 31, 2020 reflect the waiver of distributions in respect of the IDRs associated with the Additional Units for at least two years. Subsequently, the IDRs were eliminated in the Restructuring Transaction on August 13, 2020.

(2)

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.



7

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Pipelines and Transportation















Net revenues:















Affiliate

$

65,664





$

61,394





$

128,712





$

99,897



Third party

4,771





2,032





6,698





11,496



Total pipelines and transportation

70,435





63,426





135,410





111,393



     Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

14,346





11,182





27,425





17,280



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

10,858





9,731





21,030





21,187



Segment contribution margin

$

45,231





$

42,513





$

86,955





$

72,926



Capital spending

$

1,531





$

417





$

7,376





$

863



















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling















Net revenues:















   Affiliates (1)

$

23,058





$

26,235





$

56,204





$

94,431



Third party

74,985





27,976





129,777





75,214



Total wholesale marketing and terminalling

98,043





54,211





185,981





169,645



     Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

74,349





32,710





142,441





127,905



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

4,623





2,718





8,507





6,006



Segment contribution margin

$

19,071





$

18,783





$

35,033





$

35,734



Capital spending

$

1,060





$

235





$

3,014





$

2,818



















Consolidated















Net revenues:















Affiliates

$

88,722





$

87,629





$

184,916





$

194,328



Third party

79,756





30,008





136,475





86,710



Total consolidated

168,478





117,637





321,391





281,038



Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

88,695





43,892





169,866





145,185



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

15,481





12,449





29,537





27,193



Contribution margin

64,302





61,296





121,988





108,660



General and administrative expenses

6,077





4,721





10,937





10,851



Depreciation and amortization

9,967





8,694





20,706





14,993



Other operating income, net

(136)









(219)





(107)



Operating income

$

48,394





$

47,881





$

90,564





$

82,923



Capital spending

$

2,591





$

652





$

10,390





$

3,681



(1)

Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the marketing contract intangible we acquired in connection with the Big Spring acquisition.  



8

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Capital Spending

 (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

Pipelines and Transportation

2021



2020



2021



2020

Maintenance capital spending

$

449





$

119





$

926





$

430



Discretionary capital spending

1,082





298





6,450





433



Segment capital spending

$

1,531





$

417





7,376





863



Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling















Maintenance capital spending

$

681





$

232





720





1,362



Discretionary capital spending

379





3





2,294





1,456



Segment capital spending

$

1,060





$

235





3,014





2,818



Consolidated















Maintenance capital spending

$

1,130





$

351





1,646





1,792



Discretionary capital spending

1,461





301





8,744





1,889



Total capital spending

$

2,591





$

652





$

10,390





$

3,681









Delek Logistics Partners, LP









Segment Data (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Pipelines and Transportation Segment:















Throughputs (average bpd)















El Dorado Assets:















    Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

53,316





79,066





48,743





75,995



    Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems

39,193





56,093





32,806





55,110



El Dorado Gathering System

17,430





9,447





14,670





13,449



East Texas Crude Logistics System

27,497





10,275





26,790





12,224



Big Spring Gathering System

79,589





105,162





76,672





105,162



Plains Connection System

122,529









115,484























Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:















East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (1)

74,565





65,028





73,271





68,839



Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)

75,136





76,004





74,038





71,195



West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)

9,395





9,143





9,765





12,612



West Texas gross margin per barrel

$

4.24





$

0.64





$

3.81





$

1.96



Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (2)

139,987





138,593





142,250





136,961



































(1)

Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(2)

Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.









Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

9

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-logistics-partners-lp-reports-second-quarter-2021-results-301347513.html

SOURCE Delek Logistics

