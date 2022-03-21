MADISON, Wis. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeliverHealth, a global provider of software and technology-enabled services for hospitals, health systems and group practices, today announced it has acquired San Francisco-based PresidioHealth, a healthcare technology and clinical intelligence company. The acquisition adds innovative software capabilities to DeliverHealth's platform-as-a-service, improving coding quality, coding production and physician documentation, accelerating the reimbursement cycle for physician groups, free-standing ERs, and urgent care centers.
Through this acquisition, DeliverHealth continues to expand its portfolio of software solutions and services by integrating PresidioHealth's scalable technologies into DeliverHealth's Coding & Revenue Integrity solution set, now available to its 800-plus healthcare clients across 2,200 facilities.
"The more we looked at PresidioHealth, the more we saw synergies and a shared commitment to putting simplicity to work," said Michael Clark, CEO of DeliverHealth. "Everything our companies do is focused on improving the quality of the interactions between providers and patients. That includes timely, accurate, complete and efficient codification of the encounter with improved documentation, relieving physician workflow complexities. Our DeliverHealth Platform drives out costs, increases revenue and improves the quality of care while reducing physician burden."
The DeliverHealth Platform is designed to continually reduce complexity for providers, clinicians and patients. Clinical documentation, coding improvement capabilities, and revenue integrity workflow solutions live within the platform, enabling providers to choose — by specialty or care setting — their best desired means to document via the EHR, whether speech-to-text, dictating or scribing.
The platform also has the ability to normalize and categorize documentation, whereby a centralized coding engine audits, analyzes and then provides appropriate workflows, escalating only key exceptions to the human in the loop. The result is reduced costs, increased productivity, and appropriate, compliant revenue capture, thus eliminating rework and inefficiencies, and unifying point solutions — truly simplifying everyday complexities.
Founded in 2003, PresidioHealth brings to DeliverHealth its innovative SaaS-based services that acquire, normalize and read medical charts using latest-generation technologies. The software improves coding quality and optimizes coding production, with capabilities that scale across multiple specialties, such as radiology, pathology, orthopedics and hospital medicine. It also provides business intelligence dashboards for easy, one-click access to real-time and trendline coding, documentation improvement and billing data, giving customers full visibility and transparency to make actionable performance and financial decisions across the entire business cycle.
PresidioHealth Founder and President, Douglas Evans, MD, MPH, will be joining DeliverHealth's executive team, along with Tom Gregory, PresidioHealth's Chief Technology Officer, and Carlie Richard, PresidioHealth's Vice President of Client Success.
"We're excited to be joining forces with DeliverHealth," Evans said. "Together, we are creating a leading healthcare organization that is equipped to disrupt the status quo by uniting the latest technology to automate a complex process and propel our customers into the digital age."
Zach Eisenberg, Managing Director at Greenberg Advisors, LLC, which served as the exclusive M&A advisor to PresidioHealth, added, "We couldn't have found a more ideal partner for Doug and his team. The combination of DeliverHealth's size and scale with Presidio's coding technology platform will create a truly transformative player in the industry."
DeliverHealth leverages its entire platform – supported by professional and managed services that place the "human in the loop" – to improve customers' capabilities, not only in Coding & Revenue Integrity, but also in Digital Health, Clinical Documentation, EHR Realization and Security & Risk Management.
About DeliverHealth
Our name says it all… DeliverHealth simplifies Electronic Health Record (EHR), patient engagement and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time delivering the care patients need and less on documentation and technology. Our platform of solutions and services clears the way for the healthcare connections that matter most, removing complexities from within health systems from the ground up and helping solve systemic issues such as physician burnout, the connected patient experience, and the transition to digital health. By building simplicity into documentation, codification, EHR realization, digital health patient experience, and security and risk management, we make sure your people, processes, technology and patients are aligned and engaged for better outcomes and greater success. With clients and operations in five countries, hundreds of successful EHR go-live deployments, and over three decades of Health Information Management expertise, DeliverHealth helps today's providers prepare now for the future of healthcare. Visit http://www.deliverhealth.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Presidio Health, Inc.
Founded in 2003, Presidio Health is a provider of SaaS-based services that acquire, normalize and read medical charts using the latest generation NLP technologies. Their innovative PerformMD™ platform increases the velocity and accuracy of medical coding, and automates feedback and web-based education for clinical providers, allowing chart deficiencies to be tracked and physician documentation to improve significantly. Presidio's PerformCycle™ business intelligence dashboard allows for easy one-click access to real-time and trendline coding and billing data. This easy-to-use management tool provides their customers full visibility and transparency to make actionable financial decisions across the entire business cycle.
About Greenberg Advisors
Greenberg Advisors LLC is an independent investment bank providing world-class M&A and strategic advisory solutions to Business Services and Technology companies in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT), and related sectors. Focused on these sectors for over 25 years, the firm's professionals have completed over 140 M&A and strategic advisory engagements.
