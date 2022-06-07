Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, which will be payable on July 29 to shareholders of record as of July 20.  

Dell began paying a quarterly cash dividend in April following board approval of a dividend policy in February of this year.

