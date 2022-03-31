Deltec International Group (Deltec), a global financial and insurance services group for innovators and entrepreneurs, today announced the appointment of Ms. Margaret Rosenfeld as Chief Strategy and Legal Officer.
NASSAU, Bahamas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Deltec International Group (Deltec), a global financial and insurance services group for innovators and entrepreneurs, today announced the appointment of Ms. Margaret Rosenfeld as Chief Strategy and Legal Officer.
Ms. Rosenfeld brings more than two decades of global corporate, financing, securities, banking, blockchain and digital asset expertise to Deltec.
Throughout her career, Ms. Rosenfeld has been integral in structuring and leading IPOs and public company financing, while driving the effective oversight of legal and regulatory matters for both established and emerging growth organizations. She has been consistently ranked as a leading attorney in Corporate / M&A since 2013 by Chambers.
Prior to joining Deltec, Ms. Rosenfeld was a partner at K&L Gates, LLP (K&L), a top 50 law firm spanning 5 continents with offices in key capital cities and financial centers. Ms. Rosenfeld served as K&L's co-chair of the global Digital Assets, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency practice and as the chair of the corporate department in the Research Triangle Park region. She has also practiced law in Tokyo, London, Frankfurt, and New York, bringing a global perspective.
In her role as the Chief Strategy & Legal Officer, Ms. Rosenfeld will head Deltec's legal department and its global strategic approach towards becoming the leader in financial and insurance services, dedicated to innovative and positively disruptive companies.
"I am honored to join Deltec during this pivotal moment of transformation and growth," said Margaret Rosenfeld. "I look forward to being a part of this dynamic team and strengthen Deltec's leadership position in global financial and insurance services for innovators and trailblazers."
"Margaret brings to our group a unique corporate, strategic, regulatory and legal experience in her new role as Chief Strategy and Legal Officer," said Jean Chalopin, Chairman and CEO of Deltec International Group. "Margaret's broad wealth of knowledge in the blockchain and digital assets space as well as banking and insurance make her a valuable addition to our executive team. Her experience will support us as we strive to provide uniquely designed financial and insurance solutions to the rapidly growing innovation sectors."
Deltec is a global financial and insurance services group for innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and their clients.
Deltec empowers SMEs, their founders, and investors to accelerate in their industries and grow their wealth with access to robust financial and insurance capabilities through its member companies, across private and corporate banking, fiduciary expertise, fund administration, investment management, digital asset financial services, insurance for new and emerging risks and merchant banking.
For more information on Deltec, visit http://www.deltecbank.com.
