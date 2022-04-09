Deltec Bank & Trust Limited (Deltec Bank), a leading financial hub for global entrepreneurs and innovators, today announced the appointment of László Popovics as Chief Digitalization Officer as it accelerates its focus on digital innovation in banking and financial services.
NASSAU, Bahamas, April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deltec Bank & Trust Limited (Deltec Bank), a leading financial hub for global entrepreneurs and innovators, today announced the appointment of László Popovics as Chief Digitalization Officer as it accelerates its focus on digital innovation in banking and financial services.
László brings a wealth of experience in banking and technology to Deltec Bank and has accumulated two decades of banking and technology experience, with his most recent roles leading Innovation Management and Distributed System Development at a large public bank with over 36,000 employees and 13 million clients in over 10 countries.
Recently, László built a team which successfully implemented the bank's blockchain, AI and holographic banking solutions. Earlier in his career, László worked as a consultant on over 400 projects from infrastructure planning to system optimization and realization.
"The investment and progress we are making in our digital transformation is a critically important part of our overall strategy as we continue to build a digital, future focused bank. László's appointment as Chief Digitalization Officer reaffirms our commitment and strategic vision to lead the future of banking," said Odetta Morton, Chief Executive Officer of Deltec Bank.
About Deltec Bank
Deltec Bank is a fully licensed and regulated financial services institution serving the unique needs of private, corporate, and institutional clientele globally for over 70 years.
Deltec Bank is the flagship company of Deltec International Group, a global financial and insurance services group empowering entrepreneurs and trailblazers to accelerate in their industries and grow wealth; With access to robust capabilities through its member companies across private and corporate banking, fiduciary expertise, fund administration, investment management, digital asset financial services, insurance for new and emerging risks and merchant banking.
For more information on Deltec Bank, visit our website http://www.deltecbank.com.
Media Contact
Janay Symonette, Head of Marketing and Communications, Deltec Bank, 1242 357-5565, jsymonette@deltecintl.com
SOURCE Deltec Bank