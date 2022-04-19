Series B investment led by Tiger Global Management with Bessemer Venture Partners, Amiti Ventures, GTMfund, Operator Collective, and StepStone
SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demostack, the world's first demo experience platform built to help SaaS sales teams, today announced it has raised US$34 million in its Series B financing round. The round was led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Amiti Ventures, GTMfund, Operator Collective, and StepStone.
Demostack, founded in 2020 by Jonathan Friedman, Aaron Hakim, and Gilad Avidan, has created something truly unique for the market - the ability to create tailored product demos for every live sales call in minutes. The company's innovative technology is the first of its kind and allows users to spin up a fully functioning demo environment that can be edited with a point and click to craft a product story that resonates with each specific buyer. Demostack provides software companies with a competitive advantage by enabling revenue teams to be able to create and deliver world-class product demos at scale -- better engaging prospective customers, shortening sales cycles, and increasing win rates.
"The recent investment further positions us to become the market leader of demo experience solutions for the industry and allows us to continue to invest in R&D, innovation, and global growth," said Jonathan Friedman, co-founder and CEO, Demostack. "It is now more important than ever before to deliver a great product demo, and the reason is two-fold: remote selling is here to stay, and buyers expect a seamless, personalized buying experience. We built Demostack to help sellers adapt to this market shift."
BlueVoyant, an internal and external cyber defense platform, and new Demostack customer, recently started leveraging the platform for their live demos and is already seeing an impact. "We used Demostack for a multi-million dollar RFP and it allowed us to showcase the value of our product with a much stronger story in the demo," said Bryan Rowland, director of solutions architecture, BlueVoyant. "That was all the ROI we needed in one call."
Demostack plans to aggressively grow its global footprint, investing in additional R&D resources, sales and marketing across the U.S. and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) -- all while positioning itself as the category leader of demo experience solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations.
Hear from Demostack's Investors
"Before Demostack was created, sales teams would have to work with their engineering team to add and manipulate data in their demo environment, often requiring weeks of work and greatly limiting their ability to showcase their product's value with the prospect," said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global. "Demostack has changed the game for software sales, and we are glad to be a part of it."
"We are excited to continue to invest based on the success that Demostack has already experienced this past year," added Adam Fisher, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. "We expect that sales teams will soon only need to bring two things to a meeting -- a slide deck and a Demostack product demo."
"The demo is arguably the most important part of the deal cycle, but until now sales organizations have been stuck with the status quo of unstable, lackluster demos," said Amit Bendov, co-founder and CEO of Gong. "The innovation behind Demostack makes it possible to showcase compelling demos on every call, creating a snowball effect on revenue and win rates. Demostack will soon become a household name in the sales tech stack."
Investors from prior rounds, as well as angel and entrepreneur investors for this Series B include: Leyla Seka, COO of Ironclad; Dan Adika, co-founder and CEO, WalkMe; Eilon Reshef, co-founder and CPO, Gong; Tomer London, co-founder and CPO, Gusto; Rich Liu, CRO, Everlaw; Ronni Zehavi, co-founder and CEO, Hibob; Clark Valberg, CEO, InVision; Des Traynor, co-founder, Intercom; Lars Nilsson, VP of global sales development, Snowflake; Amin Makhani, SVP growth strategy, Bento Box and; Zach Lawryk, VP solutions engineering, Slack.
Demostack closed a $13.5 million Series-A round in April 2021. The company previously raised a $4 million seed round in December 2020.
About Demostack
Founded by serial entrepreneurs Jonathan Friedman, Aaron Bar Hakim and Gilad Avidan, Demostack is the world's first demo experience platform built to help SaaS teams accelerate revenue with better product storytelling. Users can spin up a demo environment in minutes, tailor their story, and showcase product in the best possible light with every buyer. Learn more at https://demostack.com
Media Contact
Erin Farrell Talbot, Farrell Talbot Consulting, 1 9172329309, erin@farrelltalbot.com
SOURCE Demostack