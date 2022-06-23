Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to announce the addition of Helfner Family Dental of Long Island, New York to our growing family of practices. The office is situated in a family-friendly, recently renovated location in scenic Commack, New York, and expands DCA's presence in the state.
SARASOTA, Fla. , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to announce the addition of Helfner Family Dental of Long Island, New York to our growing family of practices. The office is situated in a family-friendly, recently renovated location in scenic Commack, New York, and expands DCAs presence in the state.
Dr. Bonnie Helfner leads the practice that she opened in 1997 after completing her residency. Today the practice is consistently recognized for quality and service, and has been named several times as Best Dentist and Cosmetic Dentist in Long Island in the Best of Long Island ratings. Primary services provided include preventative and restorative care, extractions, cosmetic treatments, root canals, implants, and periodontic and pediatric dentistry.
The cornerstone of the practice's philosophy is that they sincerely believe that dentistry involves more than simply treating teeth. The overall health, comfort, confidence, and wellbeing of each patient is of the utmost importance to each member of the Helfner Family Dental team. Dr. Helfner and her team build and nurture relationships based on trust, mutual respect, and ongoing open communication. They work diligently to earn every patient's confidence and to deliver the quality of care that everyone deserves.
"As a lifelong resident of the community where our practice is located, we had exceptionally high standards for inviting in a new partner, and strongly believe that DCA will exceed those standards in every measure," shared Dr. Helfner.
This affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum for the organization and brings DCA's footprint in New York to 18 allied practices, and DCAs total footprint to over 370 allied practices across the US. "With Dr. Bonnie Helfner and team, we found the very definition of what DCA looks for and we are very excited about the future together," said Ryan Zeman, Vice President, Business Development.
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 370 allied practices with more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 140 brand names.
