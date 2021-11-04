SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) announces the addition of Bright Smiles Family Dentistry to its growing family of allied practices. With locations in Marble Falls, TX and Pflugerville, TX, Bright Smiles Family Dentistry is a community-focused, family-friendly dental office, offering services from kids' checkups and oral surgery to root canal therapy and natural-looking implants, in state-of-the-art environments serving communities in the northern suburbs of Austin, TX.
Bright Smiles Family Dentistry was founded by the husband and wife team of Dr. Robert Hendricks and Dr. Kristen Hendricks. Leading the day-to-day clinical operations are three associate providers, Drs. Kash Maddali, Amanda Marx, and John Schneider. The team is aligned on their goal to provide a positive experience for all patients through preventative dental care with a focus on holistic education, and creating healthy and beautiful smiles for life. "Bright Smiles Family Dentistry is very excited to partner with DCA to continue to provide our patients with exceptional care, but to also utilize the resources and knowledge that DCA can bring to the table," said Dr. Kristen Hendricks.
This marks DCA's 9th affiliation in 2021 so far, and brings DCA's footprint in Texas to over 30 allied practices. "The Bright Smiles team brings DCA its first partnership in the Austin area focused on general family dentistry," said Mike Calder, VP of Business Development. "We couldn't be more excited to support the practice's ongoing growth and success by further enabling the team to focus on what they do best; providing the highest quality dental care to their communities and beyond."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 340 allied practices with more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 100 brand names.
