SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) announces the addition of Greater Maryland Oral Surgery and Dental Implants to its growing family of allied practices. Originally founded in 1973, Greater Maryland Oral Surgery and Dental Implants proudly delivers high quality, comprehensive oral surgery services through three locations, in Gaithersburg, Silver Springs and Frederick, MD.
Greater Maryland Oral Surgery and Dental Implants provides a full scope of services, including treatment of impacted teeth, corrective jaw surgery, and wisdom teeth removal. They diagnose and treat facial pain and injuries as well as TMJ disorders, and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures. The world-class oral surgery team, led by Dr. Gregory Romanow, constantly strives to provide surgical excellence by maintaining an environment that is state-of-the-art, and by keeping abreast with surgical advancement through continuing education.
The addition of Greater Maryland Oral Surgery and Dental Implants brings DCA's footprint in Maryland to 21 allied practices. This marks DCA's fifth affiliation in 2021 so far, and aggressive growth is expected in the remainder of the year. DCA's partnership approach to affiliation appeals to entrepreneurial doctors who are interested in allying with a growth-oriented team of experts with a proven track record.
"Dental Care Alliance is thrilled to welcome Greater Maryland Oral Surgery to our growing family of practices," said David Pegg, Chief Development Officer. "With more than 40 years of demonstrated exceptional clinical care, they truly strive to make every patient's experience a unique and positive one. We couldn't be more proud to call them allies."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 335 allied practices and more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 85 brand names.
