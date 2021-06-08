DENVER, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dayton Station Townhomes is located adjacent to the Dayton Light Rail Station and just minutes from the heart of the Denver Tech Center. The brand new community opened in the fall of 2020 and features 63 3-story townhomes. The unit mix of the townhomes includes 51 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom floor plans and 12 highly sought after 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom floor plans. The townhomes range from 1,772 to over 1,900 square feet and each home includes private entry, oversized 2-car garage, quartz countertops, multiple private decks, washer and dryer and other luxury finishes.
Smart home technology will be deployed to enhance the resident experience and self-guided tours will be offered to meet the demands of today's renter. Rents start at $2,930 for a brand new 3-bedroom townhome.
"We are extremely excited to add Dayton Station Townhomes to the growing RedPeak portfolio. The execution by Thompson Thrift/Watermark was superb and the quality of construction is evident throughout. This strategic asset will add to the diversity of units under management and will provide renters with a single-family home experience located in close proximity to two of the area's largest employment drivers, The Denver Tech Center and Downtown Denver. We continue to target this product type and are excited about the post-pandemic demand that we have already begun to see in the Denver Metro," stated Craig Kalman, Investment Director at RedPeak.
Dayton Station Townhomes compliments RedPeak's other community in the Denver Tech Center submarket – Timber Creek.
RedPeak is actively pursuing other investment opportunities along the Front Range in 2021. For more information about Dayton Station Townhomes, visit http://www.daytonstationtownhomes.com.
About RedPeak
RedPeak is a full-service apartment owner, operator, developer, and acquirer with an exclusive focus on Denver and Colorado's Front Range. The company continually upgrades the value of its portfolio through the thoughtful development, redevelopment, and repositioning of its assets. RedPeak strives to provide distinctive, highly amenitized residences close to key employment centers, public transportation, and entertainment districts. RedPeak's portfolio is comprised of approximately 3,300 apartments located in Capitol Hill, Cherry Creek, Cheesman Park, Glendale, Governor's Park, Greenwood Village, Hilltop, Littleton, Wheat Ridge and Washington Park. Its current portfolio includes iconic communities including 1000 Grant, Poets Row, 7/S Denver Haus, 1044 Downing and The Seasons of Cherry Creek. For more information, visit RedPeak.com.
Media Contact
Jared Miller, RedPeak, +1 7203853810, jmiller@redpeak.com
Faith Aids, RedPeak, 3033217235, faids@redpeak.com
SOURCE RedPeak