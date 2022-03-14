DENVER, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denver Crowd, a Denver-based Digital Marketing and Advertising agency, has announced the acquisition of web consulting firm the Pottle Group, another company based in the Mile High City.
The acquisition expands Denver Crowd's presence in Colorado, allowing it to serve more regional organizations and improve their online presence. That includes working with firms on website design, social media strategy and digital advertising.
Some of Denver Crowd's existing clients include the City of Boulder, Woods Boss Brewing Company, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, SportsObsession.com, Veterans to Farmers, The Missouri Democratic Party, and Hovland Snowskates.
Denver Crowd's services include website design and development, eCommerce management, paid search, SEO, content marketing and social media management.
The Pottle Group clients that will join Denver Crowd include the real estate investment firm of Fleisher Smyth & Brokaw, Breckenridge-based Flame Restaurant Group, Storm Restaurants, and Swan Mountain Women's Center, Greenwood Village-based Masten Fine Frames & Gifts, Modis Restaurants and noted abstract artist Kathi Graves based in Charlotte NC.
Denver Crowd is excited to continue fulfilling website management services for the Pottle Group's existing book of clients while offering a new suite of digital advertising and social media marketing strategies to further elevate their businesses and brands.
Alex Schupp, founder at Denver Crowd, made a statement on the acquisition and his history with Hal Pottle, founder at the Pottle Group:
"As Hal and I began to collaborate on a few projects in 2021, we noticed how aligned our businesses were – both in the services we provide and in the strong relationships we have built with our clients. I am extremely grateful for Hal's and his team's partnership as we work with our new clients to serve their businesses and brands."
About Denver Crowd
Denver Crowd Ltd. is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Denver, Colorado. Working with brands such as the City of Boulder, Woods Boss Brewing Company, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, SportsObsession.com, Veterans to Farmers, The Missouri Democratic Party and Hovland Snowskates, Denver Crowd provides digital transformations and uses digital marketing and advertising to further the missions of the businesses, brands and nonprofits it supports.
