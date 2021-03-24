SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design Pickle, the leading creative enablement platform, announced today the hiring of Ferron Dunham, who will join the company's executive team as the first Chief Commercialization Officer.
Dunham brings over 15 years of marketing experience to Design Pickle, most notably as the previous Director of Enterprise Marketing at Cox Automotive. Dunham will lead globalization efforts for the company, prioritizing efforts around global brand awareness and growth.
In his prior role, Dunham managed brand strategy, executive thought leadership, and go-to-market execution for the largest automotive marketplace and leading provider of software solutions for auto dealers, automotive manufacturers, and lenders in the United States.
"Ferron is skilled in his ability to bring brands to life and shape their future potential," said Russ Perry, Founder and CEO of Design Pickle. "Since the beginning, Design Pickle has been committed to changing lives through creativity, and we are confident Ferron will find new ways to implement this into our global business strategy."
Dunham's vision for Design Pickle includes heightened awareness of the company's service model, powered by their subscription creative workforce. He will seek to drive continued alignment between the company's marketing, sales, customer success, and product teams to unlock value for its growing subscriber base.
"I'm so excited by the opportunity to help lead this global team and the amazing talent within it," said Dunham. "Around the world, we're seeing a shift in how companies and individuals are creating content, and Design Pickle will continue to meet these needs in new ways. This means delivering the best talent, the best creative work, and the best experience to our clients."
With the same passion he brings for company growth for Design Pickle, Dunham also dedicates his time to community engagement. He is the founder of the Ashford Park Dads Club, an organization designed to raise capital and keep fathers connected to their local school district. In 2010, Dunham was recognized as one of the valley's best young leaders in the Phoenix Business Journal's Forty Under 40 cohort. He currently resides in Atlanta with his wife and two children.
For more information on Design Pickle, visit http://www.designpickle.com.
ABOUT DESIGN PICKLE
Design Pickle is a global creative enablement platform providing thousands of businesses with access to high-quality creative talent at a flat monthly rate.
Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona by Russ Perry, Design Pickle was created to deliver reliable, affordable, and scalable creative content to any business. Since its 2015 inception, Design Pickle has grown from 2 to over 700 team members globally and completed over 1,000,000 creative requests.
Media Contact
Jess Guffey, Design Pickle, +1 518-813-7042, jess@designpickle.com
SOURCE Design Pickle