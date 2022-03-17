All-time fourth quarter record sales of $822.6 million and comparable sales increase of 36.9%

Introduces guidance for 2022, including a full year diluted EPS in the range of $1.75 to $1.85

Announces Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on April 8, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months and year ended January 29, 2022.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am incredibly proud of all Designer Brands' accomplishments this year. Our flexible business model supported by our dedicated and hardworking associates has allowed us to emerge from this unprecedented operating environment in a position of strength both strategically and financially. We now have the ability to quickly shift our assortment to match the product our consumer is demanding, and the infrastructure to meet that consumer wherever they are, which is powered by our best-in-class omnichannel capabilities.

"Looking forward, our growth strategy is centered around increasingly establishing ourselves as a builder and grower of brands, including our four major national brands, our premier quality exclusive brands and the rest of the top 50 brands in footwear. We are seeing aggressive growth in the sales of our owned brands in our direct-to-consumer channels of DSW, Shoe Company and vincecamuto.com, which were up 98% in the fourth quarter versus the same period in 2020. In fact, one out of every four pairs of shoes that Designer Brands sold as an enterprise during 2021 was designed and sourced by our own team. We are constantly focused on going narrower and deeper with our inventory investments as we strive to continue to mitigate supply chain pressures, which we anticipate will further strengthen gross margin, speed to customer and assortment differentiation. This strategy is anchored by our Customer, Brand and Speed initiatives, and we look forward to sharing additional details at our Investor Day on April 8, 2022."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results (unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2020)

  • Net sales increased 35.0% to $822.6 million.
  • Comparable sales increased by 36.9%.
  • Gross profit increased to $254.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $135.0 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 30.9% as compared to 22.2% for 2020 and 24.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Reported net income was $14.4 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.19, including net benefits of $0.04 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
  • Adjusted net income was $11.7 million, or diluted EPS of $0.15.

Full Year Operating Results (unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to full year 2020)

  • Net sales increased 43.0% to $3.2 billion.
  • Comparable sales increased by 51.6%.
  • Gross profit increased to $1.1 billion compared to $311.2 million in 2020, representing an over 240% increase year-over-year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 33.4% as compared to 13.9% last year and 28.6% in 2019.
  • Reported net income was $154.5 million, or diluted EPS of $2.00, including net benefits of $0.30 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
  • Adjusted net income was $131.2 million, or diluted EPS of $1.70.

Liquidity Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $72.7 million at the end of 2021, compared to $59.6 million at the end of 2020, with $395.1 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $225.5 million at the end of 2021 compared to $334.8 million at the end of 2020.
  • On February 8, 2022, we voluntarily settled in full the $231.3 million principal amount outstanding under our senior secured term loan ("Term Loan"). The settlement of the Term Loan and a $6.9 million prepayment premium was made primarily from proceeds from borrowings under the ABL Revolver.
  • The Company ended the year with inventories of $586.4 million compared to $473.2 million at the end of 2020.

Store Openings and Closings 

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we closed seven stores in the U.S. and four stores in Canada with no new stores opened, resulting in a total of 508 U.S. stores and 140 Canadian stores as of the end of 2021.

Outlook for 2022 

The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2022:

  • Comparable sales growth in the high-single digits
  • Diluted EPS in the range of $1.75 to $1.85

About Designer Brands 

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 650 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse® and The Shoe Company® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainty related to the ongoing coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, any future COVID-19 resurgence, and any other adverse public health developments; uncertain general economic conditions, including inflation and supply chain pressures, domestic and global political and social conditions and the potential impact of geopolitical turmoil or conflict, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; maintaining strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and fulfillment center and stores, whether as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on third-party providers, or otherwise; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales and customer loyalty; failure to retain our key executives or attract qualified new personnel; risks related to the loss or disruption of our information systems and data and our ability to prevent or mitigate breaches of our information security and the compromise of sensitive and confidential data; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; risks related to restrictions imposed by our ABL Revolver that could limit our ability to fund operations; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability and customer service; our ability to provide customers with cost-effective shopping platforms; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to political, economic, operational, compliance and other risks, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to protect the health and safety of our associates and our customers, which may be affected by current or future government regulations related to stay-at-home orders and/or orders related to the operation of non-essential businesses; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; and uncertainty related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)



Net Sales



Three months ended









(dollars in thousands)

January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



Change



Amount



% of Total

Segment

Net Sales



Amount



% of Total

Segment

Net Sales



Amount



%

Segment net sales:























U.S. Retail

$                716,347



84.0   %



$                527,372



84.8   %



$     188,975



35.8   %

Canada Retail

61,828



7.3   %



42,150



6.8   %



19,678



46.7   %

Brand Portfolio

74,149



8.7   %



52,170



8.4   %



21,979



42.1   %

Total segment net sales

852,324



100.0   %



621,692



100.0   %



230,632



37.1   %

Elimination of

intersegment net sales

(29,698)







(12,340)







(17,358)



140.7   %

Consolidated net sales

$                822,626







$                609,352







$     213,274



35.0   %

























 



Twelve months ended





(dollars in thousands)

January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



Change



Amount



% of Total

Segment

Net Sales



Amount



% of Total

Segment

Net Sales



Amount



%

Segment net sales:























U.S. Retail

$             2,769,706



84.2   %



$             1,800,323



78.5   %



$     969,383



53.8   %

Canada Retail

234,809



7.1   %



182,659



8.0   %



52,150



28.6   %

Brand Portfolio

286,024



8.7   %



248,646



10.8   %



37,378



15.0   %

Other



—      %



62,909



2.7   %



(62,909)



NM

Total segment net sales

3,290,539



100.0   %



2,294,537



100.0   %



996,002



43.4   %

Elimination of

intersegment net sales

(93,956)







(59,818)







(34,138)



57.1   %

Consolidated net sales

$             3,196,583







$             2,234,719







$     961,864



43.0   %



NM - Not meaningful

 

Comparable Sales



Three months ended



Twelve months ended



January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021

Change in comparable sales:















U.S. Retail segment

36.3   %



(19.7)   %



55.0   %



(34.9)   %

Canada Retail segment

42.3   %



(27.6)   %



20.1   %



(26.0)   %

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-

consumer channel

50.9   %



3.2   %



30.9   %



38.2   %

Other

NA



NA



NA



(50.4)   %

Total

36.9   %



(20.1)   %



51.6   %



(34.2)   %



NA - Not applicable

 

Store Count

(square footage in thousands)

January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



Number of Stores



Square Footage



Number of Stores



Square Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores

508



10,308



519



10,547

Canada Retail segment:















The Shoe Company stores

115



607



117



620

DSW stores

25



496



27



536



140



1,103



144



1,156

Total number of stores

648



11,411



663



11,703

 

Gross Profit



Three months ended













(dollars in thousands)

January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



Change



Amount



% of

Segment

Net Sales



Amount



% of

Segment

Net Sales



Amount



%



Basis Points

Segment gross profit:



























U.S. Retail

$     225,490



31.5   %



$     117,980



22.4   %



$     107,510



91.1   %



910

Canada Retail

18,537



30.0   %



6,407



15.2   %



12,130



189.3   %



1,480

Brand Portfolio

13,986



18.9   %



11,801



22.6   %



2,185



18.5   %



(370)

Total segment gross profit

258,013



30.3   %



136,188



21.9   %



121,825



89.5   %



840

Elimination of

intersegment gross profit

(3,785)







(1,185)







(2,600)









Consolidated gross profit

$     254,228



30.9   %



$     135,003



22.2   %



$     119,225



88.3   %



870

 



Twelve months ended





(dollars in thousands)

January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



Change



Amount



% of

Segment

Net Sales



Amount



% of

Segment

Net Sales



Amount



%



Basis Points

Segment gross profit:



























U.S. Retail

$     933,555



33.7   %



$     242,786



13.5   %



$     690,769



284.5   %



2,020

Canada Retail

76,728



32.7   %



28,651



15.7   %



48,077



167.8   %



1,700

Brand Portfolio

66,774



23.3   %



36,393



14.6   %



30,381



83.5   %



870

Other



—   %



962



1.5   %



(962)



NM



NM

Total segment gross profit

1,077,057



32.7   %



308,792



13.5   %



768,265



248.8   %



1,920

Elimination of intersegment gross loss (profit)

(8,420)







2,449







(10,869)









Consolidated gross profit

$ 1,068,637



33.4   %



$     311,241



13.9   %



$     757,396



243.3   %



1,950



NM - Not meaningful

 

Intersegment Eliminations



Three months ended

(in thousands)

January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021

Elimination of intersegment activity:







Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$                 (29,698)



$                 (12,340)

Cost of sales:







Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

18,447



7,912

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

7,466



3,243



$                   (3,785)



$                   (1,185)

 



Twelve months ended

(in thousands)

January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021

Elimination of intersegment activity:







Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$                 (93,956)



$                 (59,818)

Cost of sales:







Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

62,039



42,028

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

23,497



20,239



$                   (8,420)



$                    2,449

 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended



January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021

Net sales

$                822,626



$                609,352



$             3,196,583



$             2,234,719

Cost of sales

(568,398)



(474,349)



(2,127,946)



(1,923,478)

Gross profit

254,228



135,003



1,068,637



311,241

Operating expenses

(233,574)



(201,566)



(870,682)



(753,278)

Income from equity investment

2,388



3,004



8,986



9,329

Impairment charges

(546)



(4,243)



(1,720)



(153,606)

Operating profit (loss)

22,496



(67,802)



205,221



(586,314)

Interest expense, net

(7,537)



(8,739)



(32,129)



(23,694)

Non-operating income (expenses), net

(801)



681



(67)



1,361

Income (loss) before income taxes

14,158



(75,860)



173,025



(608,647)

Income tax benefit (provision)

253



(58,144)



(18,544)



119,928

Net income (loss)

$                  14,411



$               (134,004)



$                154,481



$               (488,719)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$                      0.19



$                     (1.85)



$                      2.00



$                     (6.77)

Weighted average diluted shares

77,459



72,389



77,268



72,198

 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)





January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$                  72,691



$                  59,581

Receivables, net

199,826



196,049

Inventories

586,429



473,183

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

55,270



51,772

Total current assets

914,216



780,585

Property and equipment, net

256,786



296,469

Operating lease assets

647,221



700,481

Goodwill

93,655



93,655

Intangible assets, net

15,527



15,635

Equity investment

55,578



58,598

Other assets

31,651



31,172

Total assets

$             2,014,634



$             1,976,595

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$                340,877



$                245,071

Accrued expenses

215,812



200,326

Current maturities of long-term debt



62,500

Current operating lease liabilities

202,228



244,786

Total current liabilities

758,917



752,683

Long-term debt

225,536



272,319

Non-current operating lease liabilities

593,429



677,735

Other non-current liabilities

24,356



30,841

Total shareholders' equity

412,396



243,017

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             2,014,634



$             1,976,595

 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended



January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021



January 29, 2022



January 30, 2021

Operating expenses

$              (233,574)



$            (201,566)



$              (870,682)



$            (753,278)

Non-GAAP adjustments:















Integration and restructuring expenses

1,153



6,601



3,989



17,620

Target acquisition costs





3,226



Gain on settlement







(8,990)

Adjusted operating expenses

$              (232,421)



$            (194,965)



$              (863,467)



$            (744,648)

Operating profit (loss)

$                 22,496



$              (67,802)



$               205,221



$            (586,314)

Non-GAAP adjustments:















Integration and restructuring expenses

1,153



6,601



3,989



17,620

Target acquisition costs





3,226



Gain on settlement







(8,990)

Impairment charges

546



4,243



1,720



153,606

Total non-GAAP adjustments

1,699



10,844



8,935



162,236

Adjusted operating profit (loss)

$                 24,195



$              (56,958)



$               214,156



$            (424,078)

Net income (loss)

$                 14,411



$            (134,004)



$               154,481



$            (488,719)

Non-GAAP adjustments:















Integration and restructuring expenses

1,153



6,601



3,989



17,620

Target acquisition costs





3,226



Gain on settlement







(8,990)

Impairment charges

546



4,243



1,720



153,606

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

801



(680)



67



(1,048)

Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax

effect

2,500



10,164



9,002



161,188

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(672)



(2,379)



(2,291)



(41,698)

Valuation allowance change on deferred tax

assets

(4,500)



87,579



(29,950)



87,579

Total adjustments, after tax

(2,672)



95,364



(23,239)



207,069

Adjusted net income (loss)

$                  11,739



$              (38,640)



$                131,242



$            (281,650)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$                      0.19



$                  (1.85)



$                      2.00



$                  (6.77)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$                      0.15



$                  (0.53)



$                      1.70



$                  (3.90)

 

Non-GAAP Measures 

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) integration and restructuring expenses, including severance charges; (2) impairment charges and a related gain on settlement; (3) target acquisition costs; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; and (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

CONTACT: Stacy Turnof, DesignerBrandsIR@edelman.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designer-brands-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301504622.html

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

