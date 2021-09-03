COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced that it will participate in Goldman Sachs' 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Friday, September 10th, and CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14th

On Friday, September 10th, Jared Poff, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:40 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jared Poff, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The audio portion of these presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.designerbrands.com. An online archive will be available following the presentation.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

For further information: Stacy Turnof, DesignerBrandsIR@edelman.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designer-brands-inc-to-present-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301368810.html

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.