ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry veteran, Doug Hughes, has reacquired Orlando-based trade show exhibit company, DesignShop, and rebranded the agency as ColorCraft. Hughes was the original Founder of DesignShop, selling the company to two Private Equity groups in May 2016. Hughes is accompanied at ColorCraft by his son, Davis Hughes, who served as a top-performing Senior Sales Executive at DesignShop. ColorCraft retains DesignShop's senior management and key personnel, along with fabrication and manufacturing resources, positioning the agency as a premier "one-stop" for all trade show support and services.
"DesignShop was a highly respected name in the national trade show market for many years. We maintained a reputation for stellar on-site support services, as well as quality in manufacturing, which we are excited to reignite here at ColorCraft," commented Doug Hughes. "We've always been a 'people first' organization. The personnel and management that we've retained have delivered countless successful projects together, and will continue to serve as the foundation on which ColorCraft will support a growing client base," Hughes added.
The acquisition of DesignShop expands ColorCraft's manufacturing and on-site support capabilities, reinforcing their positioning as a comprehensive trade show service agency. ColorCraft now has full-service facilities in Orlando and Las Vegas, specializing in custom exhibits and exhibit rentals, as well as custom themed environments and installations.
"We had always maintained an open, collaborative culture at DesignShop. We value the input of our exceptionally creative team members from design, to manufacturing, to show setup," explained ColorCraft VP of Sales, Davis Hughes. "Having this team back together positions us to serve our clients more effectively than ever before. As trade shows begin to return, it is evident that we have a rocket ride in front of us," he added.
About ColorCraft:
ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 20 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support in these two major trade show destinations. ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication/Rentals for Trade Show Booths, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including multiple Fortune 500 companies.
Media Contact
Doug Hughes, ColorCraft, (800) 973-8007, news@colorcraft3d.com
SOURCE ColorCraft